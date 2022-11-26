New art by Amasosha

Durban - An exhibition of new works, entitled Inkaba, by the Amashosha Art Movement, opens at the Durban Art Gallery on December 2 where it runs until 2 March. “Inkaba is a Zulu word with two meanings. It can be an umbilicus or navel, which is a remnant of the umbilical cord that connects a baby to its mother before birth. The umbilical cord supplies oxygen and nutrition to the baby during pregnancy. It is cut and removed at birth and leaves a scar ‒ the navel,” explains curator, Mthobisi Maphumulo.

“In Zulu custom, the umbilical cord has a deeper meaning. It is continuity. It can also refer to a marker of where one comes from.” He said the works reflected a journey people of colour had travelled socio-economically to make sense of their lives today. Some challenge, inspire, celebrate, question and investigate the experiences of people of colour in contemporary spaces. All these elements challenge artists to go back to the scars of the past and to explore the residues that people of colour carry into the future. The exhibition features work by participating artists, Anelisiwe Maphumulo, Andile Maphumulo, Mthobisi Maphumulo, Lindani Maduna, Thembi Mthembu,Thalente Khomo, Lindelwa Msimang, Bongani Luthuli, Nhlanhla Chonco, Sihle Mthethwa, Mzamo Mlambo and Nhlakanipho Peace Ndimande.

The Amasosha Art Movement is a collective of multi-disciplinary artists from greater Durban. Amasosha is an isiZulu loan-word derived from the English word meaning “soldiers”. The Durban Art Gallery is on the second floor of City Hall, Anton Lembede Street, Central Durban. It is open from 9am to 3.30pm on week days, and 9am to noon on Saturdays. Call 031 311 2264/9 or visit www.amasosha.co.za

