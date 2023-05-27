Independent Online
New entertainment spot launched in Durban

Silvia and Sean Barber at the Rockets Beach Club launch. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Durban - New entertainment spot Rockets Beach Club in uMhlanga is bringing something different to Durbanites and tourists.

The luxurious establishment with its high-class ambience opened last week.

The venue combines a restaurant, nightclub and rooftop bar.

Rockets Beach Club restaurant is open Monday to Sunday, from 11am to 2am; and Lolita’s club from Thursday to Sunday, 8pm to 2am, providing one-stop cuisine and nightlife, said restaurateur and entrepreneur Sean Barber.

“Our establishment is a one-stop shop, where people can come for dinner and entertainment,” he said.

“Along with that is a service excellence we are proud of bringing to Durban. We will have a weekly selection of local and international DJs who will play the coolest, trendiest music. People will have all the components needed for entertainment and fun.”

Clearing up some confusion stemming from a video of the establishment shared on TikTok last week, Barber said they do not offer accommodation. Two rooms shown on the video will be occupied by the DJs booked during the weekends.

The Independent on Saturday

