New entertainment spot launched in Durban

Durban - New entertainment spot Rockets Beach Club in uMhlanga is bringing something different to Durbanites and tourists. The luxurious establishment with its high-class ambience opened last week.

The venue combines a restaurant, nightclub and rooftop bar. Rockets Beach Club restaurant is open Monday to Sunday, from 11am to 2am; and Lolita’s club from Thursday to Sunday, 8pm to 2am, providing one-stop cuisine and nightlife, said restaurateur and entrepreneur Sean Barber. “Our establishment is a one-stop shop, where people can come for dinner and entertainment,” he said.