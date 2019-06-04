Durban - This week the secret diner gets outed, thanks to an invitation to join some of the city’s top foodies on a culinary tour of the new Suncoast restaurant wing. We started with drinks at Billy G’s, the popular buffet style eatery that serves everything from pizzas and pastas, Durban curries, to Sunday roasts.

The team is chef Nadia Adams, whose passion for food was honed by her mom’s home cooking and who runs her own company Fudart, and a popular bistro food truck, Fudart STReatery.

Also joining us is chef Constantijn Hahndiek, whose gap year to the UK saw him get into the kitchen. He then travelled the world “with not much more than my knives and a want to cook the best I could,” he said, before a stint as head chef at Hartford House. He now sources interesting and unusual culinary products at Sagra Food & Wine Merchants.

Nick Papadopoulos from Eat Greek Caterers needs little introduction, his Eat Greek buffets famed for their good Greek nosh, and exceptional value, while Shaun Munro, exec chef at the Elangeni and Maharani hotels, is a specialist in seafood.

We moved to an impromptu tequila tasting at La Rosa, in their delightful skull-shaped shot glasses, after a warm welcome with our party all decked out in brightly coloured sombreros.

Tequila, we learned, is more than the rot-gut stuff one chucks down one’s gullet when one knows no better at 2 in the morning. We’re introduced to local agaves, and tequilas infused with mango, or passionfruit.

As the shot glasses piled up, we all attacked a generous selection of starters and tacos: good corn poppers, lamb meatballs, jalapeno croquettes and chilli dippers with a range of sauces from spicy to sour cream.

We got to taste a beautiful creamy chicken and corn chowder, and tacos taking in chicken, beef, pork and fish. It was a feast that could have ended there, but it was on to Mythos, an offshoot of the home-style Greek restaurant that has won Best Greek Restaurant in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Ekurhuleni at the Best of Awards from 2013 to 2018.

Here, while looking out over the ocean, and sipping on ouzo, Chef Munro took an executive decision. He ordered a selection of mezze for the table. Thumbs up all round to that.

What arrived was a veg platter with grilled halloumi, delicious black mushrooms, and very good spanakopita, dolmades and baby marrow keftethes. And then the seafood platter of grilled calamari, squid heads, mussels, hake, prawns, taramosalata, augmented by pickled octopus and grilled sardines.

I particularly enjoyed the octopus and sardines, and found the hummus authentic and the veg options a pleasant surprise.

There was almost no room left for the meat platter of keftethes, fillet souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, peri-peri chicken livers, tzatziki etc, but the keftethes (that’s meat balls) and chicken livers were excellent.

Stuffed to the gills we all politely picked on a good sticky kataifi, the shreaded pastry baklava, and other treats.

Suncoast offers a great restaurant, mix with the Portuguese-inspired Calisto’s, and a branch of Lupa, which the Secret Diner visited recently and enjoyed.

We all enjoyed the day, but Adams summed it up. “Food is the element that brings everything together. It can bring a family or friends to the table. It brings emotions to your taste buds and your brain. It’s fun. It’s social. It’s inspiring.” she said.

We all drank to that.