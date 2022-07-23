Packed programme at Playhouse

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm, and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Catch the 25th anniversary of Riverdance at the Rhumbelow. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Playhouse Opera: (today and tomorrow) Sarafina, South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. Until July 30. Tickets R180 from webtickets. Playhouse, Drama: (today) The Durban Dance Movement Festival showcases the best of Durban dance talents, from hip hop, Amapiano, break dance, contemporary, ballet, Bollywood and inclusive of disabled dancing. Today at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Classics Cinema: (tomorrow) Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show (Gala performance) filmed live at the 3 Arena, Dublin. A powerful and stirring reinvention of the thrilling energy of Irish music and dance. At 2pm. Venue opens 90 minutes before show for snacks/drinks. R100 a ticket from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Maris Stella: Presents Stellar an entertaining story about three mermaids, who are catapulted on to a Durban beach. They are rescued by three schoolgirls who teach them what it looks like in the world above the sea. July 28 and 29 at 6pm. Tickets R55 from Quicket. Rhumbelow, Durban: Spanish Fire & a Modern Twist stars classical guitarist Dylan Erasmus and Kim Worth exploring the passion of Spain. July 29-30 at 7pm, July 31 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Comedy Riverside Hotel: An evening of laughs with some of SA’s well-known comedians in the monthly comedy show. No under 18. July 27 at 7pm. Tickets: R150 from webtickets. Beverly Hills Hotel: Comedy Night @ Beverly Hills Hotel on July 28 at 7pm. Join Cyril Basker and Da Gang ‒ Annalakshmi and Robbie Collins. No under 18. Tickets: R350 each (including a harvest table meal) from webtickets. Bat Centre: Comedy Night with Simphiwe Shembe and Friends. No under 18s. July 28 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets.

aha Gateway Hotel: The Zumo Tour Comedy Show including Mo Vawda, Bash with Tash, Darren Maule, Masood Boomgaard, Zuhair Dawood, Jem Atkins and Mangaliso. July 29 at 8pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Bat Centre: Marc Lottering shares his comedic thoughts and musings post-lockdown, supported by Durban host Richelieu Beaunoir and Kelvin Stoffels. July 29 and 30 at 8pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Catch McCoy Mrubata and his band at the Rainbow next weekend. Music Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present pianist Christopher Duigan in a programme of concert classics on July 24 at 3pm. Tickets R120 (Members) R140 (non-members) from 071 505 1021 or [email protected]

Durban Country Club: (tomorrow) Celebrate the club’s 100th year with the Top 100 Songs of all time. Family fun with live music, food and drinks, giveaways and a jumping castle. Jane Linley-Thomas will broadcast East Coast Gold and Don Seagreen will perform live. From 2pm to 6pm (access opens from 1pm). Bring chairs and blankets. Tickets R50 from Quicket ICC Arena: MTN Joyous Celebration returns to Durban with their latest album titled and themed JOY. July 29-30 at 6.30pm. Tickets R250-R450 from webtickets. Tatham Art Gallery, Pietermaritzburg: Pianist Chris Duigan will reprise his programme of popular classics on July 31 at noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or Music Revival at 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Secure parking in the Parliamentary and Tatham precinct.

Rainbow Restaurant: McCoy Mrubata band in concert on July 31 from 1pm with an eight-piece line-up: Andile Yenana, piano; Nick Pitman, guitar; Sandile Cele, violin; Thuto Motsemme, bass; Sbu Ncube, drums; Ntokozo Nsibande, trumpet; and vocalist Hlubi Khwebulana. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Members exhibition runs until August 7. The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Char Kraus, Justin Mashora, Judy Wentzel and Rob Domijon and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a memorable large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Tidal, a new exhibition honours our coastline, the power of the sea and all it gives us. Until July 31. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691. Outdoors Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. For more information, see the centre’s Facebook page. Durban International Film Festival: The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts hosts the festival from July 21 to 30, bringing stories from all corners of the world. The theme is “Adaptation, Survival and Sustainability”. The festival programme is at www.durbanfilmfest.com