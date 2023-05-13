Pick the right herbs

When it comes to cooking, many of us worry about how many herbs we should add to our dishes, and which herbs go with a particular meal.
There isn’t a hard and fast rule, so trust what the culinary artists from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa in the Midlands have to say - there are more rewards when using herbs and they certainly liven up any meal.
If you are still nervous when dabbling with herbs, add a small amount first, taste the food, and take it from there.
Here are their guidelines to help you when getting in the kitchen and preparing one of your favourite meals:
Marjoram: fish, vegetable soups, cheese dishes, stews, roast chicken, beef, pork, stuffing
Mint: jellies, fruit juices, candies, frosting, cakes, pies, lamb, pork, potatoes, peas and chocolate
Oregano: tomato sauces, stews, pizza, vegetable and fish salads,
Parsley: meats, vegetables, soups, eggs, cheese dishes
Rosemary: poultry stuffing, potatoes, cauliflower, fish, lamb, Mediterranean vegetable bake
Sage: stuffing, pork roast, sausages, poultry and hamburgers
Tarragon: fish sauces, egg and cheese dishes, green salads, pickles, chicken, tomatoes, sauces for meats and vegetables
Thyme: soups, stuffing, beef, pork dishes, eggs, cheese, bean and vegetable soups and fish, cheese dishes, beef, carrots.
The following herbs go well with these meats:
- Beef:
- Chicken:
- Fish, fried:
- Fish, grilled:
- Pork:
- Roast Beef:
- Turkey:
