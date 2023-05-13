Independent Online
Pick the right herbs

Using fresh herbs livens up any plate.

Published 1h ago

Share

When it comes to cooking, many of us worry about how many herbs we should add to our dishes, and which herbs go with a particular meal.

There isn’t a hard and fast rule, so trust what the culinary artists from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa in the Midlands have to say - there are more rewards when using herbs and they certainly liven up any meal.

If you are still nervous when dabbling with herbs, add a small amount first, taste the food, and take it from there.

Here are their guidelines to help you when getting in the kitchen and preparing one of your favourite meals:

Marjoram: fish, vegetable soups, cheese dishes, stews, roast chicken, beef, pork, stuffing

Mint: jellies, fruit juices, candies, frosting, cakes, pies, lamb, pork, potatoes, peas and chocolate

Oregano: tomato sauces, stews, pizza, vegetable and fish salads,

Parsley: meats, vegetables, soups, eggs, cheese dishes

Rosemary: poultry stuffing, potatoes, cauliflower, fish, lamb, Mediterranean vegetable bake

Sage: stuffing, pork roast, sausages, poultry and hamburgers

Tarragon: fish sauces, egg and cheese dishes, green salads, pickles, chicken, tomatoes, sauces for meats and vegetables

Thyme: soups, stuffing, beef, pork dishes, eggs, cheese, bean and vegetable soups and fish, cheese dishes, beef, carrots.

The following herbs go well with these meats:

  • Beef:
  • Chicken:
  • Fish, fried:
  • Fish, grilled:
  • Pork:
  • Roast Beef:
  • Turkey:

