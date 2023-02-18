Picnicking in style up, up, up the hill

Farm to Forks Where: Unnamed Road, Monteseel. Google Maps will get you there. GPS co-ordinates: -29.7491638492, 30.6721117966

Open: Saturday and Sunday lunchtime (for picnics) Call: 071 610 7158 Jenny Clark, from the Fat Frog and a member of our little supper club, insisted we go for a Sunday picnic.

It was a bit like herding cats: one Sunday I’m not free; another food writer Ingrid Shevlin has a pressing engagement. But Clark’s persistence paid off and last Sunday the three of us and three of her friends made the trip out to Monteseel. The picnics, on weekends, are the latest venture of Dale Grobler from Farm to Forks, who supplies much of the organic and heirloom veg, as well as herbs and citrus fruits to Durban’s top restaurants. He’s joined in the venture by Kayla-Ann Osborn, who was exec chef at The Chefs’ Table for many years before moving to Delaire in the Cape, and now consulting back in KZN. It sounded intriguing. And delightful. The view from the ridge. Not sure what to expect, I wore proper shoes in case we had to walk through mud after the previous night’s heavy rains, and longs in case there was a trek through long grass (snakes etc.). I bought a bush hat because I couldn’t find mine, last used in Hluhluwe some years back. None of this was necessary.

We were told to bring our own drinks and a picnic blanket. I packed a cooler box full of ice to keep the wine cold and some plastic wine glasses. Again Grobler could provide ice and glasses. So we went on our little expedition. Google Maps would get us there, Jenny assured us. We went up, up, up the mountain and missed the turn right at the top, continuing on to Monteseel to turn around. Then down, down, down the mountain as we missed it again. Third time lucky. Look out for the sign for Honey Trails. Roast beetroot and goat’s cheese salad. The farm is charming and we’re soon directed to a table under some trees on a ridge near the farmhouse, with views overlooking the Inchanga Valley up to Cato Ridge. This is picnicking in style. There’s another party picnicking on another part of the property. No sight nor sound of them.

Grobler tells us about his flower garden, set up to survive during Covid. With restaurants opening and closing all the time, he would just get a crop together and then the restaurants would be closed. Apart from an array of beautiful colours, the garden is popular and you can book a slot most early mornings to come and pick flowers. We crack the wine and soon we have a welcome addition to our party: a large dog who likes nothing more than to sit on your feet as you tickle her tummy. A couple of curious chickens show their faces. Chicken, curry leaf sourdough rolls and Durban curry mayonnaise. We start with two tasty dips ‒ a bean and herb dip, and a hummus made with paprika peppers ‒ all scooped up with some beautiful lavash crackers, thin, crisp and studded with black and white sesame seeds. We ask Grobler for another bowl of the lavash.

Then comes a salad of roasted beets and goat’s cheese ‒ a lovely earthy dish livened up with a strong local cheese. Even as a non-beetroot fan, I really enjoyed this. Mains was chicken cooked with herbs, a curry leaf sourdough roll and a really inspired Durban curry mayonnaise. We made our own sandwiches, the result so much better than any “coronation chicken” you could imagine. Blondies for dessert Desserts were blondies ‒ brownies made with white chocolate ‒ which were deliciously rich and got the thumbs up all round. We finished the wine. We chatted. I had a little nap with Madam at my feet. We chatted some more. It was a lovely way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

Food: 4 Service: 4 Ambience: 4 ½