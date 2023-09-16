Plan your Heritage Day fun

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday this community market offers an array of: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) A vibrant entertaining experience with over 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) The team from Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home grown produce in picture perfect surroundings. There will be Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Interrogation Room relays the relays the story of young freedom Vusi Ndlovu at the Playhouse this month. Shows Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: (today) In the tradition of the award-winning Pay Back The Curry and Bafana Republic franchise, Mike van Graan's one-person, multi-sketch satirical show My Fellow South Africans, performed by the talented Kim Blanche Adonis, will provoke and entertain audiences. At 4pm and 7.30pm. Tickets R50-R75 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Let the magic of the movies unfold before your eyes. Until Oct 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Westville Theatre Club: (today) Charley’s Aunt is an evergreen farce set in Oxford during the 1890s. The imminent visit of Charles Wykeham's millionaire aunt from Brazil, Donna Lucia, provides an excuse for Charles and Jack to invite their young ladies to meet the aunt so she can be their chaperone for their marriage proposals. Alas, a telegram arrives postponing Donna Lucia's visit. They persuade their amiable friend Babbs to impersonate the aunt. But what happens when the real aunt shows up? Final show today at 7pm. Tickets: R100 and R 80 for club members, pensioners, and students from Dorothy on 083 776 1754 or email: [email protected] Playhouse Opera: (today and tomorrow) The annual dance extravaganza, Shall We Dance is back. The showcase spotlights Durban’s diverse dance scene including ballroom; Latin American; ballet; Irish; Bollywood; smooth tap, Spanish and some elegant show dancing. Guest artists are Cape Town’s Keanan McClune and Chantelle Le Roux, the undefeated South African Amateur, Ballroom and Latin Couple. Tickets R120-R180 from webtickets. KZN Botanical Gardens, Pietermaritzburg: It's another day filled with laughter with comedian Simphiwe Shembe and friends entertaining at a comedy picnic. Bring your picnic gear and camp chairs. September 24 at noon. Tickets R100-R800 from webtickets.

Courtyard Theatre: The Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa runs from September 26 to 30. Featuring 15 dynamic groups performing across 5 days, this year's theme "Unplugged and Illuminated" promises to shine a spotlight on emerging South African talent. Tickets R20-R60 on webtickets. Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist returns to home soil after spending several years abroad. September 26-30 at 7pm. Tickets R100-R140 from webtickets. Playhouse Loft: Interrogation Room relays the story of Vusi Ndlovu, a young freedom fighter who is abducted by the Special Branch on suspicion of terrorism. He is taken in for questioning in the Interrogation Room. It is there that young Vusi Ndlovu finds himself at the merciless hands of Lieutenant Pieter De Kok and Constable Themba Maseko. September 19 at 7pm, September 30 at 3pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform in a special Heritage Day Concert at the Playhouse. Music Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music and SA Society of Music Teachers present their annual showcase of youthful musicians. This year’s concert comprises nine upcoming performers who will be presenting varied programmes on piano, voice and flute. At 3pm. Tickets at the door R80 adults/R40 scholars, pensioners and orchestra members. Station Hall, Durban: (tomorrow) The Zulu Kingdom Choir presents the first Unity and Social Cohesion Concert presenting a stellar line-up of artists: Nombulelo Yende, Nonhlanhla Yende, Juan Burgers, accompanied by The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Msizi Mnyandu, Esayidi TVET College Choir, Mangosuthu University of Technology Choir and UniZulu Choir. At 3pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Past Meets the Future with Zawadi Yamungu. The talented Nkosingiphile Mpanza, known by her stage name ‘Zawadi Yamungu in concert to pass on the African sound from the old generation to younger generations.Features indigenous music renditions of umakhweyana, ugubhu, acoustic guitar and pennywhistle with a live 6-piece band accompanied by 3-dancers and 4-backup vocalists. September 22 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: The 23rd annual Isicathamiya Competition takes place on September 23 and 24 at 6pm. The competition held at The Playhouse Company celebrates this beloved music art form. The festival ends on Sunday morning the 24th of September with a prize giving ceremony in the following categories: Open, oSwenka and oNobuhle Senior and Junior. Tickets R100 from webtickets. White Mountain Resort, Drakensberg: The Black and White Festival runs over the Heritage Day weekend from September 22 to 24, starting each day at noon. The annual music festival consists of DJs, live performing artists and comedians. Day 1: Wine tasting and comedy. Day 2: main event. Day 3: live music and market day. Tickets R200-R600 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy Tour features the group that has spanned six decades, became Incomparable worldwide and won 5 Grammy awards. Ladysmith Black Mambazo will embark on a national tour celebrating its journey in the music industry. September 29 and 30 at 7pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: Dr Madala Kunene Honorary Concert featuring Kunene and Xolisa Dlamini. Celebrating his honorary doctorate in music from UKZN. Affectionately known as "Bafo”, Kunene was born in KwaMashu,and started busking on Durban's beachfront at the age of 7, making his first guitar out of a cooking oil tin and fish gut. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music present a concert by pianist Dr Andrew Warburton will celebrate his 60th birthday by playing the music of Schubert. Titled The Wanderer: Franz Schubert the Romantic Genius, it takes in some of the most enigmatic and difficult music in the romantic repertoire. October 1 at 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non members at the door. Art KZNSA: Opening this week is Ukwembulwa (The Unearthing), an solo exhibition by Sakhile Mhlongo' exploring upbringing and identity through portraiture with themes on the representation of the Black body. Until October 8.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: A new exhibition Vibrations opened this week. Runs until Oct 1. What better way to raise our emotional and spiritual vibrations, than through the sensual power of art and music. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Away hike this weekend. At 2pm on September 24 September hike Ghost Busters at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park. An interesting walk around waterfalls in this restored valley. Tea and cake and beer afterwards. Cost R40. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Natal Sharks Board, Umhlanga: (today) The Verulam Child and Family Welfare Society will host a dinner dance from 5:30pm. The function includes a three-course dinner, an auction to raise funds and a programme which will detail the services rendered by the society. To book contact AN Sukuram at 032 533 1046 or mail [email protected].

CraftFest: A special Heritage Day themed CraftFest at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market offers you the best selection of craft beers and drinks, top local musicians and superb artisanal food. Plus prizes for the best dressed heritage gear. Join the family fun in the country on September 24 from 10am to late. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Botanic Gardens: The Decorative Arts Society’s presentation by Debbie Bouwer on The Colours of India will take place on September 19 September from 12.30pm at the Visitors’ Centre. Entrance is R50 for members and R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Contact Lynne on 083 281 2994. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Professor Jonathan Jansen will give a talk entitled "The Challenges of Education in South Africa" at 2pm on September 20 September. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

View Top Farm, Hillcrest: To celebrate spring a get to a Garden Fair over Heritage long weekend, September 23-24. A selection of growers; nurseries; retailers; garden product suppliers; manufacturers; landscapers; and those involved in the garden industry have been invited to showcase their wares. The fair will promote water-wise gardens. From 8.30am to 4pm. Well behaved dogs on a leash are welcome. Umgeni Steam Railway: The perfect winter outing is a ride on a vintage steam train through the Valley of a 1000 Hills – departing from and returning to Inchanga Station. September 23 at 9am; 11.30am, 2pm, September 24 at 9am; 11.30am. The Inchanga Craft Market will be in full swing. There is also a food garden offering light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open; as will the model railway, Thomas & Friends. Booking at www.umgenisteamrailway.com or enquiries to 082 353 6003. Fish Eagle Cafe, Scottburgh: For art lovers and aspiring artists, join a Brushes & Breakfast occasion on September 23. Tickets R275 includes breakfast, tea or coffee, and all painting materials. Bookings essential. WhatsApp Kirsty on 083 255 5736.