Poet Shashi gets her chance to shine







Shashi Simelane Durban - Writer, poet and rapper Shashi Simelane will represent KZN among international greats at the 23rd Poetry Africa Festival hosted by University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts (CCA). The 23-year-old from Verulam said she was extremely excited and honoured to perform on the same stage with some of the big names in the industry. She said she had no intention of wasting the opportunity she had worked towards for more than three years - competing in the slam jam poetry competition. Simelane’s work is inspired by everyday life issues affecting women. “I write about feminism, about empowering black women and black consciousness, among other issues”. He said to expect fireworks from his on the day of his performance as he would tackle issues most people would rather shy away from.

The festival will circulate in various venues and schools around Durban, with the opening night at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

The six-day programme comprises engagements with poets through campus and school visits, poetry exchanges, book launches and evening performances at venues across Durban.

Siphiwe Hlongwa from the CCA said it and Poetry Africa had begun a long-term exchange programme with Nigeria that looked to further the literary and poetic connections between West and South Africa.

“At a time in South Africa’s shameful xenophobic history, this exchange programme is part of, not just a healing, but a celebration of our collective African identity. We celebrate the unifying power of the spoken and written word,” Hlongwa said.

He said this year’s festival would host five Nigerian poets - Afe Paul Azino, Tatilope Sounga, Topi Abiodum, Bash Amuneni and Yomi Sode.The festival runs from October 7-12. For tickets and more information visit http://poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za/