Poetry party’s last day

The poetry party is not over yet, but tomorrow is your last chance to experience poetry from around the world. More than 30 poets come together for a free Poetry Picnic in the Park at the Botanical Gardens in Durban from 2pm.

The picnic promises to be a feast with special performances of South African poets, but also poetry from Sweden, Belgium, Cameroon, Catalan and Argentina. Catch the likes of Philip Meersman (Belgium), Mana Bugallo (Argentina), Quaz Roodt, Lydol (Cameroon), Modise Sekgothe, Siphokazi Jonas, Diana Ferrus, Lebo Mashile, Phillipa Yaa de Villiers, Roché Kester, Vangile Gantsho, Thando Fuze, Lies Helsloot (Belgium), Hans van Rompaey (Belgium), Jana Beck (Belgium), Wouter Steel (Belgium), Pol Guasch (Catalan), Nachla Libre (Sweden), Jonathan Lefenya, Jim Pascual Agustin, Sindiswa Busuku, Andrew Manyika (Zimbabwe), Luleka Mhlanzi and Christie van Zyl. Tomorrow night’s finale, Inferno, will be at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. It’s a journey of dance and literature in the heart of South Africa, inspired by the Italian poet Dante Alighieri. To celebrate Dante’s famous masterpiece, The Divine Comedy, Joburg Ballet and the Italian Institute of Culture of Pretoria have collaborated to create a dance performance that takes the audience on a journey through the first realm of the great beyond.