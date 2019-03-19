Performer, writer and director Ian von Memerty and his wife Vivienne Lawrence bring their latest production, Putting on the Glitz, to the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from April 3-7. Val Adamson

Durban - Entertainer Ian von Memerty and his wife Vivienne Lawrence are all set to dazzle audiences in their latest production, Putting on the Glitz. Running from April 3 to 7 at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on UKZN Howard College Campus, the production takes audiences on a musical tour of South Africa.

Explaining how the concept for the show came about, Von Memerty said: “Viv and I are able to pursue our dream of working as guest entertainers on classy cruise liners and going to lovely destinations, so we developed this new show to add to our repertoire.

“Act One is the escapist fantasy of travelling together and doing romantic and stylish work in beautiful costumes.

“Act Two is the magic, the power and the call of home.”

Von Memerty, renowned for his roles in A Handful of Keys and Strictly Come Dancing, and Vivienne, a former national Latin and ballroom dancing champion, are often asked by Durban audiences when they will return for more duo performances.

“We are amazed we are still doing it and apparently doing it better than ever, if what our audiences say is true. The joy of the audiences’ reaction is a real energy and ego boost,” said Von Memerty.

“People never believe this, but there is almost no tension when we work together. From designing costumes, to performance material and choreography, it is a completely symbiotic relationship.”

The production features a selection of feelgood South African songs such as Waka Waka, Pata Pata, Homeless, Hope Joanna, Los Lappie and Lakutshon’ilanga.

“It is pure escapism with laughter, glamour, skill and talent honed by years of concentration and work. Also, watching two people who have such a long history together, having been married 28 years, gives the show a depth and authenticity,” Von Memerty added.