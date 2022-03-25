Popular I Heart market back at Moses Mabhida from April

Durban - The city’s popular I heart Market is back at the Moses Mabhida lawns.
After a 20 month absence, the next market will be on April 2 from 8.30am to 2pm. The market opens on the first Saturday of every month.
The much-loved artisanal market features local entrepreneurs who produce excellent quality, hand-crafted foods, crafts, décor and fashion. Expect delicious foods to take-away or eat on site, home-made pastries and breads, brownies, cupcakes, and dried fruits and nuts, locally designed clothing, home décor and furnishings, inspired accessories, and jewellery – all made with dedicated care and love.
“Our most important objective is to showcase local creative talent and bring the Durban community together,” says director Anna Savage. “It's been heart-warming to see our old traders and loyal customers excited to be back trading at our market.”
For chef Rum, who runs a small business that barely escaped closing down during lockdown, the reopening is exciting. “Events such as I heart Market that support local businesses has helped keep our doors open and for me to continue to employ my one helper. Thank you, I heart, from the bottom of my heart.”
“It's all very well making products and selling them online but without your customer feeling the product and smelling the product, it's a much harder sell.
“I heart Market has been the perfect place for us to engage with our audience and getting immediate feedback from the customer helps to spur us on and encourage us. The experience is invaluable,” says Keren Pocock of Aya Natural Skin, who makes natural oils and cream all with the addition of healing properties of fermented papaya.
Entrance if free and dogs (on leashes) are welcome. There is secure underground parking at the Stadium. All covid protocols will be observed.
The Independent on Saturday