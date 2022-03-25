Popular I Heart market back at Moses Mabhida from April

After a 20 month absence, the next market will be on April 2 from 8.30am to 2pm. The market opens on the first Saturday of every month.

The much-loved artisanal market features local entrepreneurs who produce excellent quality, hand-crafted foods, crafts, décor and fashion. Expect delicious foods to take-away or eat on site, home-made pastries and breads, brownies, cupcakes, and dried fruits and nuts, locally designed clothing, home décor and furnishings, inspired accessories, and jewellery – all made with dedicated care and love.

“Our most important objective is to showcase local creative talent and bring the Durban community together,” says director Anna Savage. “It's been heart-warming to see our old traders and loyal customers excited to be back trading at our market.”

For chef Rum, who runs a small business that barely escaped closing down during lockdown, the reopening is exciting. “Events such as I heart Market that support local businesses has helped keep our doors open and for me to continue to employ my one helper. Thank you, I heart, from the bottom of my heart.”