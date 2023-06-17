Pupils ready to shine in huge theatre show

Durban - Reddam House pupil Kyran Taylor is eager to shine in the lead role of the Young Performers Production’s (YPP) “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Playhouse Opera. This is the biggest cast for YPP with 167 pupils and two professional performers: Aaron McIlroy as the Pharaoh, a ’70s-inspired Elvis lookalike; and Georgie Mabbett Kelly as the Narrator.

The pupils, selected from more than 50 schools across KwaZulu-Natal, range from 5 to 19 years old, also making it the first time primary school pupils have been included. Historically, YPP focused exclusively on high school pupils, but the attraction of a live onstage massed children’s choir for “Joseph” couldn’t be missed. Two onstage choirs of 55 children each have been formed and they will alternate performances. “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is a sung-through musical with lyrics by Tim Rice, best known for his collaborations with Disney on “Aladdin”, “The Lion King”, and the stage adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast”, and with English composer and impresario of musical theatre Andrew Lloyd Webber. The story is based on Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis and runs from July 8 to 16.

Playing the lead role, Kyran Taylor and other members of the cast during a rehearsal for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) The show, the 21st by YPP, provides an opportunity for all the young dancers, singers and actors to showcase their talents. Kyran, 18, is a matric pupil and said although there were times he felt a lot of pressure, he gained a lot of experience. “It is kind of stressful to play the main character in such a huge production, but it also worked in my favour because I have grasped so much. And I am really delighted to work with such seasoned actors who are also part of the theatre show. I am eager to portray my character on stage and hope the audience will be totally blown away by what the entire cast has in store,” he said.

Kyran began acting when he was 9 and joined Young Performers Production in 2019. Aaron McIlroy plays the Pharaoh, a ’70s-inspired Elvis lookalike, in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Africa News Agency (ANA) Some of the musical theatre shows he has played in include “The Sound of Music”, “Christmas Celebration”, “Curtains Up” and “A Million Dollar Dream”. “I am planning to study performing arts in the following year so I can pursue an acting career. I want to grow my brand locally and then expand internationally,” he said.

The children’s choir will sing a variety of styles, such as Elvis-themed rock ’n’ roll, to country and western and jazz. Professional actor Georgie Mabbett Kelly, the Narrator, and lead actor Kyran Taylor with other cast members at a rehearsal for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) “Joseph” is directed by multi-award-winning Johannesburg actor, producer/director and choreographer Jaco van Rensburg. The production team includes musical direction by Des Govender (who has led the team since 2017), choreography by Simone Mann, set design by Chris Taylor, costume design by Kathy Singery, lighting by Dylan Heath, and sound by Megan Holder. Govender said musical theatre fans should prepare for a spectacular production that will show the amazing talent of pupils from different schools in KZN.