Range of issues at book fair

DURBAN - Addressing religion and homosexuality, the newly launched Saved By God’s Love, Not By Sexuality by writer Xolani Madolo focuses on what is often regarded as a taboo subject.

Madolo will be in conversation with Saritha Mathur at the Durban Book Fair tomorrow from 11am at Mitchell Park.

Madolo, 28, who is not homosexual, said he found his faith in 2017, but as a strong Christian, he believes “God’s salvation is for everybody”, leading to him writing his book which was launched in July.

“No human being deserves to be treated as less in any way. A lot of people, including Christian communities, do not feel comfortable talking about homosexuality. When I was doing research for my book, I tried to engage a lot of people but they did not want to talk about this subject,” he said.

“From my observations, I also found men especially seem to feel threatened if they are around another man who is homosexual, they are too concerned about protecting their own image and sexuality. I have had many conversations about this and felt I had to write this book.