Rhea has 031 listening

Durban’s ‘Goddess of Finessa’, Rhea Blek livens things up with a virtual concert at the Luthuli Museum on December 15.

The singer-songwriter creates genreless music for the boundless generation. She has an impressively delicate touch and skilful use of her voice, which is in line with the definition of ‘finesse’. You can tell Rhea is born and bred in the city of Durban, if you have been paying attention to the sounds coming out the 031 lately.

“I really hope you enjoy this performance and take it in. The performance coincides with the release of my newest single Dirty Dancing, which is a really fun track,” she says.

Rhea's band features Sanele Bhengu (DJ Vintage) on the decks and she is supported by bassist Sihle Nkomo. The concert will include a performance by poet Dr Prof from the Uhuru Poetry In Motion Club who will perform his poem Umgcine Baba.

For more information, visit concertssa.co.za. Tickets are R30 from www.nationalartsfestival.co.za.