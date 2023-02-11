Luyanda Nzimande, centre, woos Andy Nala while being entertained by amapiano-jazz crossover saxophonist and flautist Naresh Veeran.
Veeran, award-winning jazz pianist Melvin Peters and other Durban-based jazz artists, including Debbie and George Mari and drummer Sbu Zondi, take a romantic jazz trip this Valentine’s Day in a free, open-air concert at the Piazza of Oceans Mall in uMhlanga at 5.30pm. The Piazza can be accessed on foot via Lagoon Drive or via the mall, which has undercover parking.
