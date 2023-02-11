Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Romantic jazz concert

Luyanda Nzimande, centre, woos Andy Nala while being entertained by amapiano-jazz crossover saxophonist and flautist Naresh Veeran. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Luyanda Nzimande, centre, woos Andy Nala while being entertained by amapiano-jazz crossover saxophonist and flautist Naresh Veeran.

Veeran, award-winning jazz pianist Melvin Peters and other Durban-based jazz artists, including Debbie and George Mari and drummer Sbu Zondi, take a romantic jazz trip this Valentine’s Day in a free, open-air concert at the Piazza of Oceans Mall in uMhlanga at 5.30pm. The Piazza can be accessed on foot via Lagoon Drive or via the mall, which has undercover parking.

The Independent on Saturday

