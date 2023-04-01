Rooted in African soil

Durban - Mbali Malimela’s voice sounds like it is deeply rooted in the African soil and her work in helping to launch other young poets’ careers is when she blooms. Malimela is a writer, performing poet and storyteller.

“I like to define my art as a two-sided mirror, reflecting myself and everything I face at the same time as reflecting the society or whoever comes across it and everything they might be facing. I see myself in everything I write just as I aim for people to see themselves too,” she said. “More than anything, I am a believer and that is the main thing that keeps me going,” she said. Her journey to storytelling began in primary school.

“I was in primary school and it wasn’t necessarily a decision I made at first. My English teacher trusted me to stand in front of the pupils at the assembly and read something to them. I would say the response I got on that day set me on my path,” she said. Now, like her schoolteacher, Malimela works at Bantu Origin, which gives schoolchildren and university students a chance to showcase their poetry and get feedback from great poets. “Bantu Origin is a creative arts company that focuses on restoring the love and use of vernacular language. We host literary workshops and events aimed at elevating the writing and performing skills of the youth and children,” she said.

She said travelling to the Lagos International Poetry Festival in Nigeria last year and “hosting my very first project sponsored by the National Arts Council, which was a huge success, in February” had boosted her confidence and drive to help others. “I’d like to see myself creating more opportunities for young writers from the rural communities as well as creating more job opportunities within the arts,” said Malimela. She said she spent her free time reading to gather new ideas.

“I like to introduce myself to book genres I’ve never tried out to see if I could find any inspiration,” she said. She advised aspiring artists to keep doing what they do without waiting for anyone to recognise them because chances are they had already been recognised. “Open those doors yourself by being consistent in your work, your day is definitely coming,” she said.