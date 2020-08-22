SA Book Fair goes virtual

Durban - The South African Book Fair will go virtual this year with an engaging, stimulating and entertaining programme that has something for everyone. It also highlights the successes of the South African publishing industry in facing the enormous challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is from September 11 to 13, and tickets at R50 are available, with programme details, at www.southafricanbookfair.co.za Highlights include the Keorapetse Kgositsile Poetry Café on September11 (7pm to 9pm) and the Battle of the Book Clubs Quiz, which started this month. The semi-final and finals will take place during the fair. The event also has a Magic Tent, with a programme catering from toddlers to teens to grandparents.

The Saturday (10am to 9pm) and Sunday (9am to 7pm) sessions have a series of author-led panel discussions on subjects relating to feminism, race and identity, crime, relationships and erotica, food and food security, travel, economics, science fiction and more. There are between one and three to choose from each hour.

Chief executive of the South African Book Development Council Elitha van der Sandt said: “This year’s programme is provocative, topical and unmissable for people across the globe - especially those with an interest in African narratives and the world we now all inhabit.

“We worked at curating an accessible and engaging programme that continue to establish the unique role of books, authors and publishers in addressing the most relevant issues of the moment - in both the public and personal arenas.”

Highlights include “Staying Sane: The Lockdown Chronicles” and “Down to Earth: From garden to table” on Saturday at 10am to a thought-provoking closing discussion focused on African novels titled “Politics and Home: Taking ownership of our narratives” on Sunday at 5pm. Staff Reporter

