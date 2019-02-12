SA film editor Eileen de Klerk

Durban - South African film editor Eileen de Klerk is proud of her short film Escala, which has made waves globally. The 15-minute short film was part of the official selection for the prestigious Los Angeles Shorts Film Festival and also selected for the Top Shorts Online Film Festival, which showcases outstanding short films from around the world. De Klerk won best editing for the film.

Escala is based on a young girl who has to endure the unwanted advances of a violent teacher.

“It’s a special film because of its story and the big thing was that we were an all-female crew. When we were talking about it, I realised that everyone was drawing from their own experiences, which was sad, but which was also relevant as to why this film was so important.

“So for me, it was great to be acknowledged for my own work in it but also because this would bring more attention to the film. I wanted people to realise that every girl had a story and that we shouldn’t all have that story. The girl in the movie had a lot of pressure on her, but if we support one another more, we will know that we can walk away from circumstances that don’t serve us.”

More recently, Escala was selected for the Culver City Film Festival, and is also screening at the WorldWideWomen Girls’ Festival this weekend, and at the Sedona International Film Festival in Arizona at the end of the month.

According to De Klerk, the film has been entered for the Durban International Film Festival, and they are waiting for feedback.

Originally from Pretoria, De Klerk and her Durban-born wife Reanne moved to LA in 2016 to expand on their work in the film industry.

On her move from South Africa to LA, she said: “The biggest challenge is when you move away, you don’t realise how much of your country, your culture and your people support you in the way that we do things. We’re a very supportive country as a community.”

The film editor’s biggest struggle in the industry is being typecast and boxed into one specific category.

“If you’ve done a lot of TV for a while, people will classify you as a TV editor as opposed to a feature editor, or vice versa. In South Africa we jump around a bit more.”

Having worked on international films including Blue Crush 2 (2010), and feature films such as Mowgli (on Netflix now), and as an on-set editor for The Brothers Grimsby for Sacha Baron Cohen (2015), De Klerk recently edited a short film, LA Hustle for a new female director: “It was great to work on, and fitting, being about how to hustle in LA!”