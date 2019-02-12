Venue: 45 on Eat Street : 45 on Eat Street

Where: Lifestyle Centre, Main Road, Ballito

Open: Daily 10am to 10pm.

Call: 087 460 0085

The ladies of Ballito have asked whether I had tried 45 on Eat Street - the sumptuously designed new casual eatery that is causing a buzz in town’s Lifestyle Centre. And so one sunny Friday afternoon a friend and I escaped our respective office commitments and popped in.

It’s a large space with a number of areas, from the large bar where cocktails are served, to the indoor dining area, to tables spilling out onto the enclosed veranda. The style is upmarket yet eclectic.

I liked the vibe and, if it hadn’t been for the 40km drive back to Durban, would have happily spent the rest of the afternoon there, sipping gin and tonic. The staff were friendly. It is an inviting space.

The menu is extensive, with enough light options to cover lunch and more substantial meals for dinner. There are also a number of quirky items like beetroot hummus, cheeky pork, braised lamb neck and Asian style seared tuna with shimeji mushrooms. I will go back to try that.

Starters might include mini bunnies or sliders, or a T-bone with chimichurri sauce, presumably to share. There’s a meat platter and cheese platter and Thai prawns with a tom yum broth. We opted for the calamari, both tubes and tentacles, in a lemon and herb sauce (R65) which was very good, and duck liver * âté with porcini mushrooms and masala topped with cherry jelly (R80). This was an enjoyable dish, the * âté rich and smooth and full of flavour. A minor criticism is that there could be a shade less of the cherry jelly.

There is a sushi menu which was obviously popular judging by the plates coming out of the kitchen. Prawns, fresh fish, calamari, salmon and tuna all feature and there’s a seafood platter. I was tempted by the lamb curry with flatbreads, tzatziki and sambals.

My friend went for the 45 burger, which is a 200g beef patty on brioche bun with mature cheese and crispy bacon served on a board with all the accompaniments on the side (R125) - pickles, rocket, homemade tomato sauce and mayo. It was very good. The cheesy onion rings were superb. The kids will love this one.

I opted for a pizza - the classic Italian with anchovies, capers, olives and fresh basil, but topped with avocado (R130). This, too, was good, the crust light and thin and the saltiness of the ingredients coming out nicely in conjunction with the avo.

45 on Eat Street also offers a kids’ menu that is a little better than chicken strips and includes a pizza and pork riblets and a dessert section that includes deep-fried chocolate.

We had no room for dessert, but liked the look of things like milk tart spring rolls and lemon malva pudding with cheesecake ice cream. There is also a selection of milkshakes. We’ll go back to try more.

Food: 4

Service: 3½

Ambience: 4

Independent On Saturday