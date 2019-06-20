Two Shrimps Restaurant Where: Canelands Beach Club & Spa, 2 Shrimp Lane, Salt Rock

Open: Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner

Call: 0325252300

There's something very appealing about going into the country or up the coast for Sunday lunch. Leaving the big city madness, and a week that was even madder, behind, and relaxing with friends. And so I joined a friend and his mom, who lives at Brettonwood, for lunch at Salt Rock’s Two Shrimps Restaurant.

The restaurant and boutique hotel really is in a beautiful setting. With its wide deck and floor-to-ceiling glass, you almost feel like you could reach out and touch the ocean. On a beautiful day, everything would be open, giving it an “indoor-outdoor” feel. That day, the wind wasn’t playing ball, whipping the surf into a frenzy, so we were happy behind glass.

Local musician Dave Starke added to the ambience, with his honeyed voice singing a range of old favourites. The added bonus is that the music was not too loud and intrusive. My only surprise is that more locals were not taking advantage of the setting.

The menu offers a greater range than the more boutique offering at my last visit, also taking in some lighter fair like burgers and pastas. It’s also popular for breakfast, offering one of the best in the area, “Mom” assures me.

Starters include creamy peri-peri chicken livers, mussels in a white wine and garlic sauce, potato and onion samoosas, or a tom yum seafood soup. I eyed a Caesar salad, but it included chicken. There’s also a mezze platter.

My friend went for the salt and pepper calamari (R88), with wasabi mayonnaise and a chilli soya dipping sauce. This was a pleasant dish. I liked the wasabi mayo but thought the dipping sauce tasted more of Marmite. I enjoyed the Camembert and nut spring roll (R80), with honey and rocket. It was incredibly rich but, surprisingly, the honey cut that a bit.

Mains include pastas, like seafood, arabiata, and a Mediterranean penne, or there’s a bacon and jalapeño cheese burger. More substantial fare includes pork belly, a pepper crusted fillet, sirloin, lamb chops or even a chicken espetada (skewers).

Canelands is known for their curries. My friend’s mom went straight for the lamb variety (R185), on the recommendation of our waiter. It was a generous portion served with rice, roti, and three interesting sambals. While she had asked for it very mild, the curry did have a beautiful depth of spicing and flavour. Other curries might include a Cape Malay-style seafood curry, a butter chicken or a coconut inspired vegetable version.

My friend went for the paella (R220), which was also generous and nicely spiced. It also had a decent amount of prawns, mussels and linefish in the mix.

I opted for the oxtail cooked in red wine, with a hint of bitter chocolate, served with mash and roast baby onions (R180). The oxtail was tender and the portion generous, but the sauce was just a shade too intense and more like a gravy. It was as if the ingredients had been cooked separately and assembled. Maybe I was secretly hoping for an old fashioned oxtail casserole, cooked slowly for hours, where all the flavours mix together.

We finished up with good coffees and sat a while, listening to Starke’s velvet tones. We left to watch Dominic Thiem “thrash” Rafa Nadal - or so my tennis loving friend hoped. Here, he was to be severely disappointed.

Food: 3

Service: 3

Ambience: 4