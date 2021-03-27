Secret Diner: For when your ship sails in

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Bel Punto Where: Umdloti Centre, 1 South Beach Rd, Umdloti Open: Daily from noon to 10pm Call: 031 568 2407 I hadn’t been to Bel Punto in a while. I think it’s partly because I’ve always viewed it as a special occasion restaurant, and partly because somewhere in the back of my mind I’ve always wondered if I need to take out a second bond to eat there. But it’s a beautiful, modern restaurant with a wonderful wide terrace that even on a blustery and rainy Monday night was completely sealed from the elements, although you felt like you were sitting outside.

A friend had suggested it as a halfway point between him in Salt Rock and me in Morningside. I jumped at the opportunity.

We sat on the terrace sipping gins and tonics, watching all the ships at sea. There were 17 in some sort of holding pattern outside the harbour. And the restaurant was very convivial and busy. Behind us was a large table that had obviously been there since lunchtime and the wine had flowed. Probably for a big birthday ending in a 0. And there were some young couples, obviously in love.

Seafood risotto.

Service is very polished, and waiters know the menu and the long list of daily specials.

The menu takes in everything Italian with a strong emphasis on seafood. Linefish is cooked simply in a white wine, garlic lemon and caper sauce ‒ I was tempted ‒ while calamari can be grilled, fried or stuffed, and prawns grilled in a number of different sauce treatments. Langoustines, crayfish and seafood platters all come with the dreaded words SQ next to them ‒ so we didn’t ask.

There are two options of grilled baby chicken, one with chilli, and fillet medallions chargrilled with a sauce of your choice.

Butternut and spinach ravioli in a tomato, cream and wine sauce.

Things are livened up with regular specials. The crab soup sounded enticing, but as no one else was having starters, it will have to wait for my next visit.

My friend opted for the quail special, grilled in garlic, lemon and chilli as a combo with calamari (R174 plus R99 for the calamari). This was beautifully cooked with quite a hint of chilli. It came with good hand-cut chips.

But the rest of us opted for pastas. The lasagne (R159) was a good one, with a lovely fresh tomato tang. It was also an enormous portion. The spinach and butternut ravioli (R159) was an unusual dish. Two super large folded raviolis, the size of half a plate, in a rich cream, wine and tomato sauce. My friend enjoyed it.

Lasagne

I opted for the seafood risotto (R259) with muscles, calamari and prawns which was nicely cooked and most enjoyable.

I was tempted by the tiramisu (R99) but unfortunately they were out of it that evening. Home-made panna cotta too is a lovely easy-to-get-down dessert after a heavy meal, or there was authentic Italian gelato, strangely also labelled SQ. Instead, I enjoyed a good double espresso (R29) while my colleagues enjoyed their cappuccinos.

Food: 4

Service: 4

Ambience: 4

The Independent on Saturday