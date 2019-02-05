Lupa Osteria Where: 257 Florida Road, Morningside

Open: Daily lunch and dinner

Call: 031 521 0525

When Lupa Osteria first opened in Hillcrest it offered simple authentic Italian food in a convivial setting. And eating there was always an enjoyable experience. It was rightly popular. Since then, the brand has mushroomed and been franchised, and the results have been decidedly underwhelming.

So it was with some trepidation that I joined friends on a sweltering summer’s day at the new Florida Road eatery in a renovated old double-storey house. There’s an upstairs eating area and verandah, and downstairs bar, pizza oven and kitchen. The action spills out into the garden and under a covered area to the side of the house. We sat outside.

Starters were a surprise. We shared an antipasto platter for two with cured meats, Parma ham, cheese, zucchini fries, olives, marinated aubergine and a garlic focaccia (R100). We also ordered the grilled artichokes with lemon aioli (R75) which were really good and a generous portion. The platter, too, was generous and would make a great light lunch. The garlic focaccia was a mini one and, oddly, was served on top of a large tin of tomatoes. Apparently it’s some sort of Italian hospitality ritual, but it just took up space on the table and got in the way.

We were pleasantly surprised - but we should have stopped there. A friend went for a special chalked up on the board of fettuccine with langoustine tails (200g), garlic, olive oil, chilli, lemon and a dash of brandy (R180). It sounded really appealing. What arrived was a massive dish of pasta swimming in some kind of creamy tomato sauce and very little evidence of any langoustines. She loathes heavy cream sauces on pasta and had only chosen the dish because it looked light and in the aglio olio style, so it went straight back to the kitchen.

There was an apology, and an excuse that there wasn’t enough space on the board to write the full list of ingredients - even though I could have fitted in the two key words: tomato and cream.

They offered to make the pasta without the creamy tomato sauce and this time it was served on spaghetti. What arrived was beyond bland with the home-made pasta being too thick and having an odd texture. Just some salt in the pasta itself would have helped. Piles of extra Parmesan, garlic and chilli from the condiments on the table created something more edible.

I chose the veal limone (R170) because it was the only veal dish on the menu that wasn’t crumbed, plus the flavours of lemon, butter and parsley served on spinach appealed on a hot day. The dish was dreadful. What came were two small leathery pieces of meat, in crumbs which had gone soggy in some sort of burnt butter sauce, without the spinach and a pile of underwhelming Parmesan chips that needed a second round in the fryer. It looked as bad as it tasted.

Further investigation revealed that the veal “comes like that”, so presumably it is pre-crumbed, boxed and stuck in the freezer. Much like fish fingers - and probably with as little relationship to a real calf as fish fingers have with real fish.

I would recommend that if anyone in Durban feels like veal they get into their car and drive 40km to Salt Rock, or 600km to Joburg.

Another friend had the meat lover’s pizza with bacon, ham and salami (R130) which was disappointing with a decidedly soggy bottom. We eventually found the bacon and ham hidden under a layer of cheese that had melted to rubber.

Food: 2 (Only because of the artichokes)

Service: 2 ½

Ambiance: 3