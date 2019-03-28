Julio’s Continental Restaurant Where: 175 Helen Joseph Road, Glenwood

Open: Tuesday to Sunday lunch and dinner

For a moment I felt like I was back in southern Mozambique. We were sitting on the makeshift terrace at Julio’s in Glenwood enjoying really good peri-peri chicken.

In a buzzing restaurant, it felt like you could have been in one of those simple beach shacks at Punta Malangane. Without the rum and raspberries of course. I was glad about that.

Goodness Sikhosana’s simple Portuguese eatery has always specialised in authentic flavours and good value for money. It might not be flash, but it’s popular - you’re bound to meet someone you know.

She calls herself the peri-peri chick and one can see why. The sauce has genuine flavour and it’s not just vinegar; the chicken is properly marinated in it so that the flavours infuse, and it’s cooked over the coals to give it that wonderful smokey braai-like feel.

I ordered the chicken and prawn combo, which was half a chicken with three good sized prawns and decent hand-cut chips.

At R129, it offers exceptional value, and there was more than enough for lunch the next day. I had to ask myself why I don’t come here more often.

We started with a very good calamari and chourico dish with spinach in a spicy tomato-style sauce (R49), which we both scooped up with the remains of the hot, fresh rolls.

The crumbed mushrooms in a creamy garlic sauce (R45) were enjoyable and a generous portion.

A friend’s paella (R99) was also a good-sized portion, topped with three large prawns and with plenty of chicken, calamari and chourico. It was an enjoyable dish, although someone in the kitchen might have had a slightly heavy hand with the turmeric.

One can choose from an array of seafood - there is even sole on the menu - or some of the heartier dishes from other cuisines, like an eisbein or lamb shank.

I’ve had their espetadas and they, too, are authentic, the bay leaves giving the prime rump steak a beautiful flavour.

Dessert options are fairly simple: a home-made crème caramel, flan as it’s called in Portugal, or tiramisu, and a selection of cakes that are unashamedly Chateau Gateaux.

I enjoyed the crème caramel. It’s one of those dishes that’s easy on the stomach after a big meal.

So if you feel like a bit of Mozambique in the big city, Julio’s is definitely worth a visit.

Food: 4

Service: 3

Ambience: 3