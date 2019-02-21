The garden of St Clements is a relaxed spot for breakfast.

St Clements Where: 191 Musgrave Road, Musgrave, Durban, 4001, South Africa

Open: 8am-4.30pm Sat to Mon, 8am-9pm Tues to Fri

Call: 031 202 2511

Every so often you have a meal that really hits the spot. It may not be a gourmet experience, but it’s simply good food, cooked really well and just exactly what one feels like.

And so early one Sunday morning, after a somewhat heavy night, I stumbled into St Clements, the casual eatery and nursery in Musgrave Road. With a team of gardeners at the house, I was there to buy plants - and bucket loads of potting soil and fertiliser.

It’s a wonderfully casual eating spot with tables that spill out on to the front verandah and into the back garden. There are no frills, but the staff are friendly and there’s always a great smile for you. So what started as a need for a coffee quickly turned into breakfast.

I asked the waitress a stupid question. “What can you do with scrambled eggs?” Of course it’s only half the menu. But she wasn’t fazed and suggested their scrambled eggs with mushrooms and chives (R59) adding a side of crispy bacon (R21). It sounded perfect.

Breakfasts include Welsh rarebit - another comfort dish rarely found on Durban menus - or banana and blueberry French toast. There’s smoked salmon omelettes and eggs Provençal, with grilled aubergine and tomato. The house breakfast comes in at R55.

The eggs were perfectly cooked and beautifully moist and soft. The mushrooms were packed with flavour and the bacon was good quality and perfectly crisp, served beautifully with the chives chopped over the top. A perfect restorative.

Previously here I’ve always had their lime drizzle cake, and never been disappointed. I would like to have lingered longer over a second cup of coffee and this beautifully moist cake, but unfortunately my garden called.

St Clements is also open most evenings and is well worth a visit. In summer one can sit outside and enjoy their Asian-inspired cuisine. It makes for a fun evening.

The prawns in grated phyllo with an Asian dipping sauce are definitely not to be missed.

Food: 4 ½

Service: 4

Ambience: 4