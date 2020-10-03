Side Hustle Durban market in landmark first opening

DURBAN - Tomorrow will be a landmark moment when Side Hustle crafts people come out of lockdown.

The first of the monthly Side Hustle markets will be held opposite the car park behind uShaka Marine World.

Tayla Cooke will be meeting buyers face-to-face, rather than online, when she sells her tie-dye clothing, her enterprise having started after both she and her husband, Tyron, were retrenched as lockdown struck.

Cooke came up with the idea of making tie-dye clothing by digging into her memories of a variety of school activities. Their two-bedroom garden cottage became her factory, spreading onto the lawn. “This will be our first market set up,” she said.

Tayla Cooke.

Fresh produce will also be available, some hopefully the fruits of labour of homeless people in a municipal shelter in Sylvester Ntuli Road who, up to now, have been selling spinach through the fence around their garden.