So much more than a bakery

Glenwood Bakery Where: 50 Florida Rd, Morningside Open: Monday to Friday 6am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 6am to 2pm.

Call: 076 633 2993 I often pop into the Glenwood Bakery on the way into work. I pick up one of their famed bagels for lunch, sometimes the classic salmon and cream cheese, other times roast veg and hummus or pastrami and pickles, or even egg mayo. I often can’t resist throwing in a slice of their cheesecake, or a very good light fruit cake, or orange and almond cake. I’ll often grab one of their freshly squeezed fruit juices - watermelon if they have it, but sometimes apple, or orange or whatever is available. I always take away a good cappuccino to fortify myself for a day of editing, which involves weighty matters like sorting out Jacob Zuma’s “illegibility” to be on the ballot.

The other joy about the Glenwood Bakery is I usually bump into someone I know, even if it’s often a quick hi and bye. Hot Parmesan custard with anchovy toast. With the move around the corner - literally - and the new bigger premises with a Florida Road address, it means the bakery is open weekday evenings and has a more substantial menu. I’ve been wanting to have dinner there for sometime and persuaded the Glass Guy to join me. And who should we bump into but two of the bridge ladies sharing a pizza and having a catch up. The restaurant is a simple but comfortable space that spills out onto the long verandah, which on a mild Tuesday evening was buzzing. I love the way the herb garden is growing on the verandah and in the traffic island across 4th Ave. During the day the bagels and cakes are arranged in glass jars and under domes on a central table.

Cabbage, bacon and bean soup We soon have a table, and a beer. There’s a small list that includes That blonde and an American pale ale on tap. A small wine selection is reasonably priced with all options available by the glass. Starters include the likes of a bowl of olives or almonds, a focaccia with garlic and rosemary, peri-peri chicken livers, an antipasto plate, and bruschetta with spice aubergines and minted yoghurt. I spot the warm Parmesan custard with anchovy toasts (R44) and am sold. It was delicious, the silky smooth custard had a good Parmesan bite. I piled it high on the crispy ciabatta toast brushed with anchovies. The Glass Guy is going to try to create it at home. He tried the soup of the day which was cabbage, bacon and bean broth (R60). It tasted way better than it sounded. In fact the bridge ladies had been put off. This was a minestrone style soup made more interesting with the smokiness of the bacon coming through. We both enjoyed it. Steamed mussels in garlic wine and parsley. Chips with garlic aioli. For mains the pie of the day had already been crossed off the specials list - a mozzarella, herb and feta fatayer (open Lebanese pie) - so it was obviously popular. There’s a selection of pizzas and pastas including the classic Margherita (spelt correctly too) and Sicilian as well as a vegan option with artichokes and olives. Their gnocchi here is excellent. I have had the version with peas and bacon previously, and was tempted by the mushroom, parsley and garlic option. And then there are a few light meals. A bakery hotdog and Bakery burger both looked impressive. There’s a quiche of the day and grilled sous vide chicken with patatas bravas and peas. Rump, only served rare, with herb butter, chips and a green salad complete the picture.

The Glass Guy tried the pissaladiere, a classic French style “pizza” from the docks of Marseilles rather than the docks of Naples. It was topped with caramelised onions, anchovies and Parmesan (R110). This was delicious, the base nice and crisp, the onions sweet, the anchovies salty and it was topped with a mound of dressed rocket which gave a peppery bite. He attacked it with such relish that I failed to get a picture. Crisp apple fritters with salted caramel ice-cream. I really enjoyed the bowl of mussels (R150), done very much in the Belgian style with white wine, garlic and parsley, right down to being served with chips and a very garlicky aioli. These were beautiful large plump creatures and fresh, fresh, fresh. You could almost taste the sea. It was one of the best examples I’ve had in Durban in a long while. The bridge ladies asked about them and I sent some over for them to try - yes even though they had had dessert - and they too got excited. Dessert might include hot chocolate fondant or crème caramel, or a special of pecan pie and vanilla ice-cream. There’s also the cakes of the day to choose from. On the bridge ladies’ recommendation we shared the apple fritters with salted caramel ice-cream (R55). Wow. These were slices of sweet apple in a light crisp batter dusted in fine sugar. What’s not to like? And the ice-cream was good too.

The bakery is hosting a very interesting four-course Spanish evening, complete with Spanish wines, on May 25. Food: 4 Service: 3 ½