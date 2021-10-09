Some barking mad shows

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm, with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Great British Revolution ‒ Britannia Waives the Rules from Barry Thomson and The Reals looks at the musical revolution of the 1960s. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Also at Tina’s October 16 to 17 and 22 to 24. Tickets from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Until October 18, Rhumbelow Classic Cinema has a Shakespeare Season screening of productions from the Royal Shakespeare Company recorded live at Stratford-Upon-Avon. Shows include Hamlet, Macbeth, Antony and Cleopatra, Romeo and Juliet, The Tempest, Twelfth Night and Coriolanus. Shows at 9.30am and 1.30pm, except on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. For the full programme see https://bit.ly/Rhumbelow. Tickets are R100 and must be pre booked. Teachers accompanying school groups are free. Booking at Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) As part of the Rhumbelow Classic Cinema series catch Kinky Boots, the feel-good hit musical. Starting at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) The Golden Days of Springbok Radio starring Frank Graham at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636.

Seabrooke’s Theatre: The inaugural Cabaret and Beyond showcase brings fresh new musical theatre to Durban with a collection of songs from humorous and topical to serious and reflective. Directed by Steven Stead, the cast includes Amanda Kunene, Sam Landers, Lyle Buxton and Tshepo Kcokoane. October 15 at 7pm, 17 at 11am, 23 at 7pm and 24 at 11am. Tickets R70 to R100 at Webtickets. Seabrooke’s Theatre: KickstArt’s production of Sylvia, a romantic comedy about a man… and his dog, returns from October 28 to November 14 with shows from Thursday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Greg is on the brink of a mid-life crisis. Then he finds and falls head-over-heels in love with an adorable stray mutt named Sylvia. But Greg’s wife is not happy: Sylvia is no ordinary dog and she’s about to chew a hole in a 20-year old marriage. Starring Cara Roberts as Sylvia; Bryan Hiles and Liesl Coppin as husband and wife Greg and Kate. They are supported by Greg King in a triple cameo appearance. Directed by Peter Court. Tickets R175/ pensioners R160 from Computicket. Comedy Deli Station, Hillcrest: Comedy and Dinner on October 9 from 8pm features a three-course meal by Chef Hatem from Morocco and comedy by Carvin H Goldstone. Call Mitch at 064 980 9510.

Matthew Mole will be playing at the Shongweni Polo Grounds. Music Playhouse, Drama: (today and tomorrow) Music in the Air is a vibrant musical production that relives the South African story of the ’80s and ’90s. It pays tribute to artists such as Brenda Fassie, Chicco, Soul Brothers, Mango Groove, PJ Powers, Stimela and Lucky Dube. Today at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Bat Centre: (today) Abahlabeleli and GMX Live is a Gospel show from Church Abahlabeleli baseWeseli. October 9 at 4pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Alliance Francaise: Music in the Garden features the KZNPO performing a selection of pieces by French composers on October 16 at 3pm. Tickets R100 towards the society’s refugee programme. Tickets must be reserved from [email protected]

Shongweni Polo Fields: Music up the Hill starring Matthew Mole supported by musicians in a picturesque setting, making it a fun day out for everyone. Full bars and food stalls. All entrants will require a full price ticket, including children. October 24 from noon. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. The Litchi Orchard, Ballito: Music at the Orchard features Jeremy Loops and some of SA's top artists make for a relaxing day out. The Shed restaurant and artisanal food vendors will be open. No own food or drink allowed. No chairs or umbrellas. October 30 from noon to 6pm. Tickets R250 at Webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: Remembering, an exhibition by Clive van den Berg, who held his first solo exhibition at KZNSA gallery in 1983. The theme of the violence of nationalism is a rich area of interest for Van den Berg as he returns to the place where much of this inquiry began. Ends tomorrow.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Lisa-Jane Hamlin is a Durban photographer known for her wonderful black and white images of indigenous trees. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) New selection of floral paintings in fresh and bright colours by artists Nicole Pletts, Janine Jollands, Val Wilson, Shirley Brandon, and Nicky Firth. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: Revelations is an exhibition offering a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers, Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman, who focus on people’s daily struggles and triumphs in KZN. Until November 10.

The Gallery: The Studios at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre have reopened. Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, it brings an array of visual arts. Call 072 245 8691. Alliance Francaise: Innocence of Childhood is a solo exhibition by self-taught artist Sibusiso Makhunga mentored by established Congolese artist Thonton Kabeya. Until October 16, 11am to 6pm. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm enjoy a new hiking trail at the top of Giba Gorge to the Bushman caves and two waterfalls from the golf driving range, Waterberry Close/Shongweni Road off-ramp from the M13, Hillcrest. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Events Crocworld Conservation Centre: (today and tomorrow) A daily programme of animal feedings and demonstrations for the school holidays running October until 10 from 10am to 3.30pm. Snake demonstration and interaction at 10am. Nile Crocodile feedings at 11am and 3pm, and juvenile crocodile handling half an hour later. At 2pm is the Marabou stork feeding (Sunday) or vulture feeding (Saturday). For more, see www.crocworld.co.za or call 039 976 1103. Centre for Creative Arts: Poetry Africa Festival from October 11 to 16 with South African poet, playwright and producer, Siphokazi Jonas as the featured poet for the 25th edition of the festival themed Unmute: Power to the Poet. Poet Dr Stella Nyanzi, an award-winning medical anthropologist, specialising in sexual and reproductive health in Uganda and The Gambia, will deliver the keynote speech. The virtual festival is free at www.facebook.com/poetryafrica and www.youtube.com/centreforcreativearts.