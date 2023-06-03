Some big names in the city this weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights, home-made sauces, decor and jewellery, books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) The fair celebrates its 20th anniversary with a large selection of antique and vintage collectables from porcelain to jewellery, silver and metalware, art glass to cut crystal, books, table linen and woodworking tools. From 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy on 082 705 4882.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. HeyHalfWay, Hillcrest: A car boot sale to raise funds for the Animal Anti-Cruelty leagues of Durban and Pietermaritzburg, also featuring a children’s fun day and fun doggy events. June 10 from 9am to 1pm. Stallholder tickets R150 a stall. Entry to the market free. Contact Colleen on 031 736 9093 or email [email protected]

Durban’s Top Comedy Show is at the Playhouse next weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) Road To Graceland – Paul Simon Tribute with the Black Lapels ‒ Rob Warren, Garth Warren, Gareth Gale and Colin Peddie. Guest Vocalist: Tory du Plessis. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Moses Mabhida Stadium: Bollywood Big Five event on June 10 promises a night of entertainment featuring some of Bollywood's biggest stars. Catch Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor and Amit Mishra, with the witty and charismatic Maniesh Paul as host for the evening. From 7.30pm. Ticket R250-R7 500 from Quicket.

Playhouse Opera: The Durban Top Comedy Show is hosted by Nonto R, supported by Sifiso Nene, Mondli Mzizi, Dawn Thandeka King, Churchboy, MakaThah, Q Dube, Tsoro, Gogo and Silwane from eSwatini. June 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets R220 from webtickets. Bridge Theatre, Northlands: The 031 Theatre Festival features five local productions that are performing at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda. The Great Big Enormous Turnip is a wild 40-minute romp through the deep dark woods starring Bryan Hiles and Cara Roberts. June 16-18 at noon. The Adventure of Who is a magical quest through a mystical land, written and performed by Kaylee Mcilroy. June 16-17 at 2pm. A Vegan Killed My Marriage is written and directed by Craig Friemond and stars comedian Aaron Mcilroy. (PG 12) June 16-17 at 6pm. Yesterday’s Hero stars Patrick Kenny as a hapless soap opera doctor who accidentally kills a local crime boss. June 16-17 at 8pm. The Flame in The Snow shows the hidden affair between two of South Africa’s most prolific writers in the letters of Andre Brink and Ingrid Jonker. Directed by Bryan Hiles and performed by Cara Roberts and Mpilo Nzimande. (16+). June 18 at 2pm. All tickets through webtickets are R100. The Ndlovu Youth Choir will enchant in concert in Ballito today. Music The Manor House, Salt Rock: (today) Fresh from a European tour and before they leave for a tour to the US, the Ndlovu Youth Choir will thrill audiences with their vibrant, energetic world-class performance. With supporting performances by Veranda Panda, Black Lapels and the Freddie L band, it’s an afternoon of family friendly vibes with food, bar and kiddies play area. From 2pm. Tickets R120-R260 from webtickets.

The Station, Stamfordhill: (today) The KZN International Jazz Festival brings jazz giants Richard Bona (USA) and Yayoi Ikawa (Japan) to Durban. SA will be represented by Selaelo Selota, Nduduzo Makhathini, Mbuso Khoza, Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble, Xolisa Dlamini, Zawadi Yamungu, Mthobisi Mthalane, Nibs van der Spuy, Neil Gonsalves, Demi Fernandez, Bongani Nkwanyana, and more. From 3pm. Tickets R350-R1 000 from webtickets. The Zone Lounge: (today) DJ Lag continues his ascendency to the heights of the global electronic scene with the release of his debut album, Meeting With The King. But he’s still deeply tied to his roots, and Something for Clermont is his annual event in his township. From 1pm. Tickets R100-R1000 from webtickets. Sherwood Hall: (today) The Butterfly Market Day offers Durban K-Addicts an event that will include food stalls, dance performances, a professional DJ, a dance floor, A special BTS Hour, a photo area, and more. From noon to 4pm. Tickets R140 from Quicket.

Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present a recital by award-winning pianist Amit Yahav at 3pm. The programme includes Beethoven’s Sonata in D Minor “Tempest” and Schumann’s Faschingsschwank aus Wien. It also includes a selection of Chopin. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door. Contact [email protected] or phone Keith at 071 505 1021. Playhouse, Opera: In celebration of Italian Republic Day and brought to you by the Italian embassy in Pretoria, is a performance by the acclaimed Academy of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Programme of great arias from Mozart to Puccini, including Rossini, Donizetti and Verdi. June 6 at 6.30pm. Tickets are free, but must be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/maggio-fiorentino-opera-durban-tickets Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets.

Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]. Playhouse Opera: The KZNPO winter season starts on June 8, consisting of four concerts every Thursday. In the first, award-winning violinist Rosanne Philippens under the baton of Anna Sulkowska-Migon in a programme, including Fauré’s Masques et bergamasques; Chausson’s Poème; de Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen “Gypsy Airs” and Schumann’s Symphony No 1. Tickets from R103 to R240 from Quicket. Holy Trinity Church, Berea: An afternoon of music as the KZN Youth Choir welcomes The Midlands Youth Choir to perform with them. June 10 at 3.30pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket.

Ambassador House: Ayande Shange’s Homecoming concert will celebrate songs from his recent album and some he is popularly known for from Joyous Celebration. June 10 from 5,30pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: “Seeing Auschwitz” confronts the viewer with rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators. The images provide unsettling perspectives and stark evidence of mass murder but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Until August 20. Entry Free. KZNSA: Scenorama is a collaborative platform to present shared networks of experiences, beliefs and knowledge systems across different localities in Africa and the diaspora. Until tomorrow.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: New exhibition Flow opened at the gallery this week. Runs until the end of July. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Honey Trails, Old Main Road, Drummond. Drive to Inchanga and on to Old Main Road and drive a short distance to the trails. R30 entrance. Pizzas after. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Hike Table Mountain: KZN’s Table Mountain is not normally accessible to the general public. It’s steeped in local folklore and is considered a sacred place. Meet at Hayfields Quick Spar at 7am on June 11 and drive in a convoy to our starting point. Grade 2 hike is 13km and will take about 4 hours. Ticket R350 from Quicket includes local guide, permission, safe parking and pick-up and drop-off at the base of the mountain.

Chef Shabs will be celebrated at the Backyard barbeque this weekend. Events Max's Lifestyle, uMlazi: (today) The Glenmorangie experience fuses visuals, sound and delicious drinks with Grammy award-winner Zakes Bantwini. From noon. Tickets R150-R350 from webtickets. Chris Saunders Park: (today) The Durban Gin and Rum Festival 2023 offers delicious gin and/or rum cocktails curated by a team of mixologists together with artisanal food stalls and the best in local music. From noon. Tickets: R160-R200 from webtickets. The Backyard Barbecue, Pinetown: (tomorrow) Sunday well spent with Chef Shabs for good food and good vibes. From noon. Tickets R250 for appetisers, main course and dessert from webtickets. Coolers allowed at R100 each, hubbly rental available. Reservations: 067 766 4546.