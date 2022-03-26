Some cracking shows for the holidays

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) Relax in a beautiful garden with magnificent sea views while listening to live music and supporting local crafters. From 9am to 2pm. Featuring 40-plus traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and decor items, plus food stalls for breakfast and lunch. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham on 083 556 8108 Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059.

Story continues below Advertisment

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. La Lucia Antiques Fair: Array of antiques, vintage and collectables at prices to suit all pockets. La Lucia Mall, April 3 from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever takes in the 70s and some of the greatest music of our time from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Story continues below Advertisment

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Classics Cinema screens Miss Saigon. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Loft: (today and tomorrow) Award winning Xova, written and directed by Joseph Komani. At 7pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: (today and tomorrow) Charlotte’s Web returns this holiday season, featuring the original cast. March 26 to April 3 with shows at 2.30pm, with 11am on Saturdays and on April 3. Bring your own picnic. Tickets R150, children under 12 and pensioners R120 from Webtickets.

Story continues below Advertisment

Pringle Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Umalusi Arts is poetry infused with theatre, music, motivation and comedy from 11am. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Gateway Hotel: (today) Jokers Corner features Simphiwe Shembe and his funniest friends at 8pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll ‒ a tribute to the music of The Rolling Stones. At 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Classics Cinema features Anything Goes, filmed live at the Barbican, London, last year. March 27 at 2pm and 6,30pm, March 30 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Run With The Pack ‒ The Music of Bad Company stars Barry Thomson & The Reals (Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell and Andy Turrell) with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. April 1-3 and 8-10. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Seabrooke’s Theatre: Cabaret and Beyond presents two one-act musicals as a double bill by the winners of the inaugural festival: Ntlantla Swana, Leah Mari and writer Khanyisa Sigwanda. Call Me A Fool and La Familia. March 31 to April 2 at 7pm, April 3 at 11am. Tickets R75-R100 from Webtickets.

Pianist Jenny Stern and British violinist Emmanuel Bach will perform at a Friends of Music recital in April. Music Playhouse Opera: (today) A Letter to Azania by musician and cultural figure Thandiswa Mazwai taking the audience on a sonic exploration of the utopian idea of Azania at 7pm. Tickets R275-R550 from Webtickets. JR’s Braai House, Glenwood: (today) Turbulence & Tydal Kamau from Jamaica perform live backed by the best reggae artists in KZN from noon. Tickets R100-R300 from Webtickets. Durban Station rooftop: (today) The uYangilwela uBaba tour features gospel star Lungelo Hlongwane. launching his EP by the same name. Also Icebo LIngevinjwa, Nothando Ndlovu and Syamphakamisa Shabalala. From 3pm. Tickets R260 from Webtickets.

Robsons Brewery: (today) House of Apollo brings the hottest sounds in the country. It’s Gqom vs Amapiano with Stanky, DJ Wobbly, Omagoqa, Sphe Juicy, Ipolo and Banz, Whitesoul, DJ Yaya, and Fundiswa Makhanya, hosted by Thando M. From 4pm. Tickets R100 to R350 from Webtickets. Angels Way Farm, Eston: The New Seaweed Festival features three days of top music in the country from April 1-3. Ard Matthews is the headline act. Tickets from Quicket for the entire festival or per day. See https://www.facebook.com/CWeedFests/ for details.

Jewish Club: Easter Gospel Music Extravaganza features your favourite Gospel artists as well as pastors from different churches leading the Passover celebration. April 1 at 6pm. Tickets R200-R300 at Webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The Naima Kay Live In Sekwanele Tour features Kelly Khumalo, Mondli Ngcobo, Ntando Bangani, Lindani Gumede, Scelo Gowane and Sneziey. April 2 at 7pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets. Allan WIlson Shellhole, Pietermaritzburg: Rock is Dead! Catch the Scrapyard Junkies, eVo and more and support live local music. Dinner available and plenty of safe parking. April 2 from 3pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Jewish Club: British violinist Emmanuel Bach is accompanied by Jenny Stern in a programme that includes Schubert, Elgar, Poulenc, Tchaikovsky and Paganini’s Variations on Di Tanti Palpiti. April3 at 3pm. Tickets Tickets R120 (members) R140 (non-members) from [email protected] or call Bernice (083 253 7935) or Keith (071 505 1021) Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Fishers’ Tales is an arts-based storytelling project about fishers’ enjoy ocean adventures. Until April 3. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody comprises 50 soap sculptures by Andrea Walters of the mouths of women murdered by their partners. Until end of May.

The Green Gallery: (today) A new selection of paintings by artists Shirley Brandon, Sue Whitmore, Lauren Dely, Nicole Pletts, Hilary Grant-Currie and Nic Human. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Tamasa Gallery: (today) Exhibition by Hendrik Stroebel titled Interweave. Until March 25. Call 031 207 1223 Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Natal Command to North pier. Easy beachfront splendour. Meet in front of Natal Command. See Addington Art Deco. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359 Heels and Wheels kicks of at Suncoast this weekend. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if you do not, then come along anyway. Also keyboard lessons. No need to book. For more, see their Facebook page.

St Thomas Church Hall, Musgrave: (today) Ballroom and Latin social dancing. Come and listen to good music and dancing for all. Bring your own refreshments. At 6.30pm. Tickets R60. Call Sheryl 031 201 2205 or Babitha 084 591 1856. Suncoast: (today and tomorrow) Glitz, glamour, heels, wheels, and more at Heels and Wheels. Car display, show and shine competition, food stalls, comedy and prizes and giveaways, motor industry experts on hand to offer advice. Tickets R50-R100 from Quicket. Call Lisa Sukdev at 083 937 4171. Umgeni Steam Railway: (tomorrow) Enjoy a vintage train ride through the Valley of a 1000 Hills leaving Kloof Station at 8.30am and 12.30pm for Inchanga. Visit the Inchanga Railway Museum, Thomas & Friends in the Modeller’s Shed and the Inchanga Market with food for sale in the tea garden. Booking essential at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/. Also running on Easter weekend April 16-17.