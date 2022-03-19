Some great shows in KZN’s theatres

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm. Fresh produce, crafts, food, decor, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park, for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Scarborough Fair: (tomorrow) Vintage, retro and upcycled antiques and collectables, art, food and music at the Macnut Farm, Assagay. Call Hannah at 074 603 0000.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Array of antiques, vintage and collectables. uMhlanga Centre March 20 from 9am to 2pm. Call 084 548 0366. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Clansthal Market: Relax in a beautiful garden with sea views while listening to live music and support 40 local crafters on March 27 from 9am to 2pm. Range of crafts, clothing, decor, home-made food stalls. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham at 083 556 8108. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever takes in the ’70s and some of the greatest music of our time. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll ‒ A Tribute to the music of The Rolling Stones. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Also Pietermaritzburg March 27 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Classics Cinema screens Miss Saigon, the 25th Anniversary Performance. May 25 and 26 at 7pm, May 26 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Classics Cinema features Anything Goes, filmed live at the Barbican, London, last year. March 27 at 2pm and 6.30pm, March 27 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Loft: (today and tomorrow) Free Fall is part action drama, part ghost story. At 7.30pm. Tickets R50 from Webtickets.

Hilton College Theatre: The pop-up Hilton Arts Festival, March 22 at 7pm is KickstArt’s Sylvia. On March 24 at 7.30pm, mind reader and mentalist Brendon Peel performs Impossible psychological illusion. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Playhouse Loft: Xova, written and directed by Joseph Komani. March 23 to 27 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: Charlotte’s Web with the original cast. March 26 to April 3 at 2.30pm, with shows at 11am on Saturdays and on April 3. Bring a picnic. Tickets R150, children under 12 and pensioners R120 from Webtickets.

Pringle Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: Umalusi Arts, poetry, theatre, music, motivation and comedy. March 26 from 11am. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Seabrooke’s Theatre: Cabaret and Beyond presents two one-act musicals, Call Me A Fool and La Familia. March 31 to April 2 at 7pm, April 3 at 11am. Tickets R75–R100 from Webtickets. Gateway Hotel: Jokers Corner features Simphiwe Shembe and his funniest of friends. March 26 at 8pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets.

Music 40 Alan Paton Avenue, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Love n Soul Session with Sentle Lehoko. From 2pm Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music hosts Dr Andrew Warburton in his 40th anniversary concert playing Bach, Scarlatti and Mozart at 3pm. Tickets R120 (members) R140 (non-members) from Bernice 083 253 7935 or Keith 071 505 1021. Kings Park Outer Fields: (tomorrow) Fact Durban Rocks Picnic from 11am until 11pm. Tickets R350 general or from R950 VIP from Webtickets.

UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Trumpeter Feya Faku brings new albums to local audiences. March 25 at 6.30pm. Tickets R60 on Quicket. Playhouse Opera: A Letter to Azania by musician and cultural figure Thandiswa Mazwai explores the utopian idea of Azania. March 26 at 7pm. Tickets R275–R550 from Webtickets. JR's Braai House, Glenwood: Turbulence & Tydal Kamau from Jamaica perform, backed by KZN reggae artists. March 26 from noon. Tickets R100–R300 from Webtickets.

Durban Station rooftop: The uYangilwela uBaba tour features gospel star Lungelo Hlongwane launching his EP by the same name. Also featuring Icebo LIngevinjwa, Nothando Ndlovu and Syamphakamisa Shabalala. March 26 from 3pm. Tickets R260 from Webtickets. Robinsons Brewery: House of Apollo ‒ gqom vs amapiano with Stanky, DJ Wobbly, Omagoqa, Sphe Juicy, Ipolo and Banz, Whitesoul, DJ Yaya, and Fundiswa Makhanya, hosted by Thando M. March 26 from 4pm. Tickets R100–R350 from Webtickets. Angels Way Farm. Eston: The New Seaweed Festival is three days of top music from April 1 to 3. Tickets from Quicket for the entire festival or per day. See https://www.facebook.com/CWeedFests/ for details.

Jewish Club: Easter Gospel Music Extravaganza features your favourite gospel artists and pastors leading the Passover celebration. April 1 at 6pm. Tickets R200–R300 at Webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Fishers’ Tales is an arts-based storytelling project. Until April 3. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody exhibition of sculptures by Andrea Walters. Until the end of May. Revelations, documentary photography exhibition by Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman. Until March 21.

The Gallery, Ballito: (today) The SA Artist 2022 Landscape Award finalists until March 21. Call 072 245 8691. Tamasa Gallery: (today) Exhibition by Hendrik Stroebel titled Interweave. Until March 25. Call 031 207 1223. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike of Morewood Park and around Springside Reserve off Stonewall Road, Hillcrest. Afterwards steak and beer. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. The Clansthal Market next Sunday is a popular event out in the country. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30am to 11am. Bring a guitar if you have one.

UKZN Centre for Creative Arts: (today and tomorrow) More than 100 writers have been assembled for the Time of the Writer festival online which ends on Monday. The festival is live-streamed at www.facebook.com/timeofthewriter or www.youtube.com/centreforcreativearts Suncoast: Heels and Wheels on March 26 and 27. Car displays, show and shine competition, food stalls, comedy and prizes, motor industry experts will offer advice. Tickets R50–R100 from Quicket. Call Lisa Sukdev at 083 937 4171. Alliance Française: Cine club is back on Wednesdays at 6pm. March 23 features Rouge, a 2020 thriller by Farid Bentoumi. Free entry.

Umgeni Steam Railway: Vintage train ride through the Valley of a Thousand Hills on March 27, leaving Kloof Station at 8.30am and 12.30pm for Inchanga. Booking essential at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/. Also running on Easter weekend April 16–17. St Thomas Church Hall, Musgrave: Ballroom and Latin social dancing for all. Bring your own refreshments. Saturday March 26 at 6.30pm. Tickets R60. Call Sheryl 031 201 2205 or Babitha 084 591 1856. Litchi Orchard, Salt Rock: Orchard Uncorked, a picnic-style afternoon with complimentary fine SA wine. April 2 from noon to 6pm. Tickets: R300 from Webtickets include festival glass and unlimited wine.