Some top-class shows and a big benefit bash

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market reopens with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. Closed for two months after the road leading to it was washed away in April's floods, this has now been repaired. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. In addition children can look forward to the market’s famed Easter egg hunt, which was not held.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Clansthal Market: The Winter Craft Market is an excellent place to relax and support local crafters in a lush tropical garden. Featuring 40 plus traders offering crafts, clothing and décor items (no shop-bought items), and homemade food stalls. June 26 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen ‒ three of the most influential groups of all time. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Sibaya Theatre: (today) Take a musical journey around the world with nine singers and dancers plus a live band in When the Continents Collide. Fridays and Saturdays until June 18 at 8pm. Tickets R170-R180 from ticketpro. The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice, uMhlanga: (today) Chester Missing and Conrad Koch in their latest show Nice Racists at 7.30pm. This is a hilarious conversation, from silly banter, to searing social commentary, between two friends that just never goes to plan. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Seabrookes Theatre: (today) Surprise Party. A fun theatre show about expectations, cakes, candles and balloons. Directed by Lungile Ikaneng and written and performed by Makhubalo Ikaneng. At 2pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) A gay film exhibition presents diverse movies on the centre’s big screen. June 11 at 11am Brokeback Mountain; June 11 at 3pm De-Lovely; June 11 at 7pm The Birdcage; June 12 at 2pm Rocketman; June 12 at 6pm Love, Simon. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: (today and tomorrow) Themes and Variations is a bright and colourful compilation of various dance genres suitable for all ages. Today at 3pm, tomorrow at 11.30am and 3pm. Tickets R120 at webtickets. Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Crocodile Rock stars Evan Cullum and Marion Loudon in a tribute for the legendary Elton “Rocketman” John’s 75th birthday. At 2pm. Also at Northlands June 19 at 6pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Catch the Royal Ballet’s sumptuous production of Swan Lake on the big screen. June 15-16 at 6.30pm, June 16 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Westville Boy’s High School: Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by KickstArt Theatre’s Steven Stead, this grand school production features 30 actors in exquisite fantasy-Mediaeval style costumes. June 16-19 at 6.30pm. Tickets R40-R60 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: The theatre celebrates its 21st birthday with a dinner dance on June 17 at 7pm. Celebrate in style at the Tony Awards-themed dinner dance with a three-course meal catered by Stella in Glenwood. Tickets R375 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: KZN Poetry Festival, for KwaZulu-Natal poets to showcase their talent, and to groom and develop aspiring poets. June 18 at 1pm. Tickets R250-R350 from webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: Actor and writer John Kani brings Kunene and The King to Durban. How do you put a nation’s history on stage? Kani does it through a confrontation between two men who represent polarised aspects of the South African experience. Michael Richard plays Jack Morris, a cantankerous old actor who hopes to overcome liver cancer to get to Cape Town to play King Lear. Kani plays Lunga Kunene, a retired carer assigned to look after the querulous thespian. June 25-26 at 2pm, June 28-29 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Music Port Natal Citadel, Glenwood: (today) Enjoy a Saturday early evening classical concert at 6.30pm. The programme features Marguerite Spies on cello, Petya Koleva on violin and Nina Watson on piano. 455 Esther Roberts, Glenwood. Coffee and treats on sale from the coffee shop. Tickets R100.from Karen Brokensha on 083 777 5633.

St Thomas Anglican Church: (tomorrow) The Durban City Orchestra, conducted by Charl Van Der Merwe, at 3pm. The programme includes Beethoven’s Overture Coriolan, Ballade for Flute and Orchestra by Carl Reinecke featuring the orchestra’s principal flautist Tony Hind and Dvorak’s Czech Suite. Tickets R120 from Quicket. Butlers, Hillcrest: Serrotone live at Butlers Dinner Club Unplugged. Enjoy a three-course meal by one of South Africa's finest chefs. June 15 at 6pm. Tickets R360 from webtickets. YMCA Sports Centre, Pietermaritzburg: Celebrate Youth Day with Deep Narratives. June 16 from noon. Tickets R70 from webtickets.

Playhouse, Opera: Final concert in the KZNPO winter season on June 16 at 7pm. Tickets from Quicket or email [email protected] or call 031-369 9438 (office hours). Botanic Gardens: The Music at the Lake concert features top SA singer songwriter Jeremy Loops, and also stars Zebra and Steve Umculo on June 18 at 1.30pm Tickets R265-R299 from webtickets. Moses Mabhida Stadium: The Arise Benefit Concert will see more than 50 artists perform across two stages at Moses Mabhida Stadium and The People’s Park in Durban to raise funds for communities affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape. Catch it on June 18 with a line-up comprising some of South Africa’s biggest artists, who have donated their time and talent to raise R10 million. Tickets at Ticket Pro for R100 (Stands), R150 (Stadium Pitch) and R200 (Golden Circle).

Jewish Club: Friends of Music invite you to An Afternoon of Song. Nozuko Teto and friends return with an exhilarating programme, including Arie Antiche songs, operatic repertoire, oratorios and musicals. Also featuring Wayne Mkhize and Khulekhani Miya accompanied by Juan Burgers. June 19 at 2pm. Tickets R120 (members)/ R140 (non-members) from Keith at 071 505 1021. Glenwood High School: Enjoy an al fresco Father’s Day concert with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the KZN Youth Wind Band and soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza. June 19. Doors open at 2pm, concert starts at 3pm. Bring a picnic and blankets. Tickets: adults R150/children R100. Call Laiken at 067 411 1647. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) A Broken Umbrella, where nine artists embarked on this project with the same brief, to curate themselves, collectively, into an exhibition. Until Jun 26.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutomba, Shirley Brandon and Nicole Pletts and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, curated by Gcotyelwa Mashiqa. Sibande’s phenomenal and memorable large-scale installations personify the colours of bruising – blue, purple and more recently red, as demonstrated through her alter-ego, Sophie, a life size mannequin. Until September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Tidal, a new exhibition honours the power of the sea and all its gifts to us. Until July 31. Call Jane Digby on 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Palmiet Nature Reserve to helicopter rock, Cascade and Nuns Habit. Meet at the reserve at Old New Germany road opposite the Westville Hotel. Afterwards enjoy an early supper at Waxies. Call David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359.