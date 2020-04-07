Splashy Fen launches virtual festival with LockDown Live over Easter

Durban - Africa’s first virtual music festival is coming to your lounge this weekend and it's called Lockdown Live with Splashy Fen. With the main festival postponed to September 23, organisers though fans might need some cheer and have set up a virtual festival that runs from April 9-11. It is also a way of giving back to the many artists who find it impossible to make a living over these times. So for those missing the music and merriment in the foothills of Underberg, the three days of interactive streaming from 9am to 9pm will include yoga, fitness, cooking classes, live interviews with musicians, plus 18 live performances. It will be screened live on the festival's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels and is free. Over the three days fans can enjoy a selection of live music, streamed from each musician’s home or private studio. Artists like Goldfish, Veranda Panda, Goodluck, Donovan Copley from Hot Water, Gary Nixon from the Kickstands, Steve Umculo and Freddy-L have signed up. You can also find your zen with a yoga class or get the blood pumping with a fitness coach. Learn healthy plant-based recipes, entertain the kiddies with an arts and craft session, or be entertained with live comedy from Darren Maule, Neil Green and Rory Petzer. Fans can watch a series of festival and music tributes that take a look behind the scenes, and some proudly South African content that is sure to bring a happy tear to your eye.

Festival director Stu Berry goes on air with some heart-to-heart chats with a number of guests. These include Jane Linley Thomas, Splashy Fen’s creative director Fuzzy van Rensburg and artists like Jeremy Loops, Liam Magner from Veranda Panda, Australian performers from 2019 Juzzie Smith and The Pierce Brothers, as well as the 2020 Headlining act Coleman Hell.

“Splashy Fen would not be Splashy Fen if it was not for the fans,” says Berry. “The Lockdown Live is just a small way that we can show our gratitude. Besides, it brings us absolute joy to be able to do what we love even in these very trying times: that is, bring world-class music and entertainment to our fans.”

“It’s a first for Africa, and we are extremely proud. What we do ask, is that if anyone is able to, we will be setting up a donation line on our social media pages for people who can make a contribution to all the performers who have little-to-no income over the lockdown period.”

The Full Lockdown LIVE schedule:

THURSDAY APRIL 9

9am Fitness with Hayley

Fitness with Hayley 10am Plant Based Cooking with Moontree

Plant Based Cooking with Moontree 11am ON AIR: Chats with Jane Linley Thomas

ON AIR: Chats with Jane Linley Thomas Noon ON AIR: Chats with Juzzie Smith

ON AIR: Chats with Juzzie Smith 1pm LIVE: Marc Weinstein (4am)

LIVE: Marc Weinstein (4am) 2pm Comedy with Neil Green

Comedy with Neil Green 3pm ON AIR: Chats with Fuzzy (Creative Director)

ON AIR: Chats with Fuzzy (Creative Director) 4.30pm Splashy 2017 Aftermovie

Splashy 2017 Aftermovie 5pm LIVE: Donovan Copley (Hot Water Duo)

LIVE: Donovan Copley (Hot Water Duo) 6.30pm LIVE: Gary Nixon

LIVE: Gary Nixon 7.30pm Proudly South African: The Springboks

Proudly South African: The Springboks 7.45pm South African National Anthem

South African National Anthem 8pm LIVE: Veranda Panda

LIVE: Veranda Panda 9.15pm LIVE: Goldfish

9am Yoga with Kaz

Yoga with Kaz 10am Happy Hearts Kids Art Club

Happy Hearts Kids Art Club 11am ON AIR: Chats with Griekse Boertjie

ON AIR: Chats with Griekse Boertjie Noon ON AIR: Chats with Jeremy Loops

ON AIR: Chats with Jeremy Loops 1pm LIVE: Roachy and the Rock Coaches

LIVE: Roachy and the Rock Coaches 2pm Comedy with Darren Maule

Comedy with Darren Maule 3pm LIVE: Juzzie Smith

LIVE: Juzzie Smith 4.30pm Splashy 2018 Aftermovie

Splashy 2018 Aftermovie 5pm LIVE: James Deacon

LIVE: James Deacon 6pm LIVE: Steve Umculo

LIVE: Steve Umculo 7.30pm Proudly South African: I Am African

Proudly South African: I Am African 7.45pm South African National Anthem

South African National Anthem 8pm LIVE: Goodluck DJ Set

SATURDAY APRIL 11

9am Fitness with Hayley

Fitness with Hayley 10am Plant Based Cooking with Moontree

Plant Based Cooking with Moontree 11am ON AIR: Chats with The Pierce Brothers

ON AIR: Chats with The Pierce Brothers Noon ON AIR: Chats with Liam Magner

ON AIR: Chats with Liam Magner 1pm LIVE: Bradley Grey Band

LIVE: Bradley Grey Band 2pm Comedy with Rory Petzer

Comedy with Rory Petzer 3pm ON AIR: Chats with Coleman Hell

ON AIR: Chats with Coleman Hell 4.30pm Splashy 2019 Aftermovie

Splashy 2019 Aftermovie 5pm LIVE: Mbijana Sibisi

LIVE: Mbijana Sibisi 6.30pm LIVE: FREDDY-L

LIVE: FREDDY-L 7.30pm Johnny Clegg & Ladysmith Black Mambazo Tribute

Johnny Clegg & Ladysmith Black Mambazo Tribute 7.45pm South African National Anthem

South African National Anthem 8pm LIVE: SYZO DJ Set

To add a little bit of fun, the festival has launched the #splashytentchallenge over the Easter long weekend. Fans are challenged to pitch their tent in their garden, lounge, bar, bedroom to enjoy a hint of what would have been at Splashy Fen in Underberg. Fans can snap a picture or video and post it to Splashy Fen’s social media pages using the hashtag #splashytentchallenge to win their share of R10 000 in prizes.

The online festival is free. Catch it live on the Splashy Fen website, on its social media pages or on YouTube here.