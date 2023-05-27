Spoilt for Choice

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. La Lucia Antiques Fair: The fair celebrates its 20th anniversary, with a bumper collection. Largest selection of antique and vintage collectables from porcelain to jewellery, silver and metalware, art glass to cut crystal, books, table linen and woodworking tools. Sunday, June 4 from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882. The Royal Ballet’s Cinderella will be shown at the Rhumbelow Theatre this week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/

Playhouse Loft: (today) Ubuntu Bill. Those who encounter Bill agree that his most arresting feature is his eyes… and the unsettling feeling that they look right into you. Few have the nerve to expose themselves for long, but those who do might tell you that every night, when the skies are clear and he can hear the moon calling, Bill climbs onto his bamboo bicycle and goes as far as he can up into the atmosphere. He will tell you of his special relationship with the moon. At 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: (today) CION is a dance and musical extravaganza choreographed by Gregory Maqoma inspired by Zakes Mda’s novels Cion and Ways of Dying, and Boléro by French composer, Maurice Ravel. Mda’s character Toloki, a professional mourner, weaves his way through the story to music arranged by Nhlanhla Mahlangu using the a capella music of Isicathamiya, sung by the Soweto Gospel Choir. At 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today) Hometown Comedy Show starring Darrien Asbury, Arnotte Payne, Cyril Basker, Nabeel Peer, Vincent Joseph, David Mlambo and Annie Botha. At 1pm. Tickets R150 from www.barnyardtheatre.co.za

Rhumbelow, Durban: The Royal Ballet’s Cinderella recorded live at Covent Garden in April. With choreography by Frederick Ashton and music by Sergey Prokofiev. May 29 at 6pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Opera: The Durban Top Comedy Show is hosted by Nonto R who just scooped two awards, supported by Sifiso Nene, Mondli Mzizi, Dawn Thandeka King, Churchboy, MakaThah, Q Dube, Tsoro, Gogo and Silwane from eSwatini. June 10 at 7,30pm. Tickets R220 from webtickets. Sjava performs at the Playhouse Opera this evening. Picture: ALON SKUY Music Playhouse Opera: (today) For its Africa Day Concert catch SJAVA's latest album tour, Isibuko. At 7.30pm. Tickets R350-R550 from webtickets.

Chamberlain Music Centre, Hilton: (tomorrow) Pianist Chris Duigan performs music by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Bach and Beethoven at 3pm. June 4 at 3pm in Ballito. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected] Royal Show, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) The Royal Symphony performance will feature the KZN Youth Orchestra at 10.30am. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets.

Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected] The Zone Lounge: DJ Lag continues his ascendency to the heights of the global electronic scene with the release of his debut album, Meeting With The King. But he’s deeply tied to his roots and Something for Clermont is his annual event in his township. June 3 from 1pm. Tickets R100-R1000 from webtickets. The Manor House, Salt Rock: Fresh from a European tour and before they leave for a tour to the US, the Ndlovu Youth Choir will thrill audiences with their vibrant, energetic world-class performance. With supporting performances by Veranda Panda, Black Lapels and the Freddie L band, it’s an afternoon of family friendly vibes with food, bar and kiddies play area. June 3 from 2pm. Tickets R120-R260 from webtickets.

The Station, Stamfordhill: The KZN International Jazz Festival brings jazz giants, Richard Bona (US) and Yayoi Ikawa (Japan) to Durban. SA will be represented by great musos Selaelo Selota, Nduduzo Makhathini, Mbuso Khoza, Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble, Xolisa Dlamini, Zawadi Yamungu, Mthobisi Mthalane, Nibs van der Spuy, Neil Gonsalves, Demi Fernandez, Bongani Nkwanyana and more. June 3 from 3pm. Tickets R350-R1 000 from webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present a recital by award-winning pianist Amit Yahav on June 4 at 3pm. The programme includes Beethoven’s Sonata in D Minor “Tempest” and Schumann’s Faschingsschwank aus Wien. It also includes a selection of Chopin waltzes, a polonaise, nocturne, three mazurkas and a scherzo. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door. Contact [email protected] or phone Keith at 071 505 1021. Ambassador House: Ayande Shange Homecoming concert will celebrate songs from his recent album and a few of the songs he is popularly known for from Joyous celebration. June 10 from 5.30pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Pianist Chris Duigan will perform at Hilton College’s Chamberlain auditorium tomorrow. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: “Seeing Auschwitz" confronts the viewer with rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators. The images provide unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Exhibition runs until May 30. Entry free. KZNSA: SCENORAMA is a recently launched collaborative platform to present shared experiences, belief and knowledge systems across different localities in Africa and the diaspora. Until June 4. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition, Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source), runs until January 2024. The online version launched as part of the National Arts Festival, and was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for best digital exhibition in the world. It received one of two People’s Choice Awards in Paris in 2021.

The Gallery, Ballito: Stories.za presents more than 50 talented artists, each with their own story style. Until tomorrow. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm a new hike on the old Ingwe Trail from the gate off Ashley Drive, Everton. Meet at the Park. Call David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Giba Gorge: (tomorrow) Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km obstacle mud run for women only and is suitable for princesses of all sizes, ages and fitness levels. Minimum age is six and children 13 and under require a fully paid and registered adult to accompany them. Time slots from 11am to 2pm. Tickets R349 Adults, R299 children. Zakes Bantwini is the star of the Glenmorangie Experience at Max’s Lifestyle next weekend. Events Max’s Lifestyle, uMlazi: The Glenmorangie experience is a multisensory event, with the fusion of visuals, sound and delicious drinks. And, with Grammy award-winner Zakes Bantwini at the heart of the experience, it promises to be an unforgettable night. June 3 from noon. Tickets R150-R350 from webtickets.