Stuck at home? Learn a new language

Durban - Stuck at home with nothing to do? Here’s your opportunity to learn another language that may come in useful in the future, whether it is in business, travelling - when we’re allowed to do so again - or simply conversing with nationals from that country.

The Dante Alighieri Society in Durban is offering a series of language studies remotely - allowing you to learn from the comfort of your home. And the first 30-minute trial lesson is free.

Languages on offer include Portuguese, Spanish, German, Zulu, Mandarin and, naturally, Italian - the language of beauty and food - the society boasts.

The Italian course aims to create a greater understanding of culture, history, literature, music and films, and to sharpen cognitive and life skills. It also aims to improve your opportunity of being admitted to Italian universities or graduate schools and employment opportunities, while for many it makes travelling to Italy - once the virus ban is lifted - easier and more enjoyable.

Covid-19 has caused the country to go into lockdown and it will welcome all the international tourism it can get, to rebound from the damage, when the crisis is over.