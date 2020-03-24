Stuck at home? Learn a new language
The Dante Alighieri Society in Durban is offering a series of language studies remotely - allowing you to learn from the comfort of your home. And the first 30-minute trial lesson is free.
Languages on offer include Portuguese, Spanish, German, Zulu, Mandarin and, naturally, Italian - the language of beauty and food - the society boasts.
The Italian course aims to create a greater understanding of culture, history, literature, music and films, and to sharpen cognitive and life skills. It also aims to improve your opportunity of being admitted to Italian universities or graduate schools and employment opportunities, while for many it makes travelling to Italy - once the virus ban is lifted - easier and more enjoyable.
Covid-19 has caused the country to go into lockdown and it will welcome all the international tourism it can get, to rebound from the damage, when the crisis is over.
The course prepares students for the Matric National Senior Certificate and the Plida certification exams, recognised by the Italian Ministry of University and Research, and which facilitates the enrolment of foreign students at Italian universities.
The Dante Alighieri believes learning a new language is one of the most rewarding and valuable things you can do, personally and professionally, allowing you to communicate confidently with one another, in an ever shrinking world.
The online platform is simple and easy to use, for students of all ages. It involves a teacher teaching you live. It is accessible on any connected device and no sign up is required.
For more information contact the society on 0315637633 or visit www.dantedurban.comThe Independent on Saturday