Sunny entertainment for winter holidays

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. Windermere Antique Fair: (today) From 8.30am until 2pm, about 20 dealers with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles, including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen and old toys. Treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Call Helen on 084 241 0241.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen, three of the most influential groups of all time. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Playhouse, Opera: (today and tomorrow) Actor and writer John Kani brings Kunene and The King to Durban, starring Kani and Michael Richard, representing polarised aspects of South Africa. Ends tomorrow. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Love Will Tear Us Apart, is a celebration of “break up” music from Barry Thomson & The Reals (Dawn Selby, Andy Turrel and Mali Sewell) with guests Samantha Landers and Colin Peddie. A musical exploration through all the stages of the emotional rollercoaster. Today and July 8-9 at 7pm, tomorrow and July 10 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Drama: (today and tomorrow) Footloose The Musical. One man’s uphill battle to change things in a small Midwestern town which has made dancing and rock music illegal. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 3pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt presents Little Red Rides Again, July 17. Little Red Riding Hood returns to Granny’s cottage in the woods. But another wolf is on the prowl, and Little Red and Granny must use all their wits and ingenuity to keep him out. Starring Bryan Hiles, Belinda Henwood and Cara Roberts. Tickets R150 adults, R120 children and pensioners from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: Snow Queen is about love between friends. A young girl called Gerda tries to find her friend, Kai, who has disappeared. She crosses forests, mountains and hills to travel to the Snow Kingdom, confront the Snow Queen and bring her friend back home. July 9 at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: SARAFIWE! is a political satire, starring and written by Jayshree Parasuramen and Lee Kunene. The hilarious combination of film and theatre journeys through post-apartheid South Africa, still seeking the promise of a better future for all. July 15-16 at 7pm, July 17 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Opera: Sarafina ‒ the South African musical, set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. July 15-30. Tickets R180 from webtickets.

Comedy Botanic Gardens: (tomorrow) The annual Simphiwe Shembe comedy picnic is another day filled with laughter. From 11am. Tickets R250-R500 from webtickets Music Eyadini Lounge, uMlazi: (today) King of Sungura Alick Macheso launches his album Bulawayo and continues his birthday celebrations. Supported by a host of local DJs. Tickets R150-R750 from webtickets. The Werehouse: (tomorrow) A Jazz Festival features Durban’s home-grown icons Ernie Smith and Garth Taylor returning to take us on a musical journey. From 1pm. Tickets R200-R400 from webtickets.

Worship Kraal: Worship under the skies with Tisetso Madube and friends. Live music and food will be served. Ambassador House, 55 Pine Street, from 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Members exhibition opens on Tuesday and runs until August 7. The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Char Kraus, Justin Mashora, Judy Wentzel and Rob Domijon and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, phenomenal and memorable large-scale installations personifying the colours of bruising as demonstrated through her alter-ego, Sophie, a life-size, mannequin made in her likeness. Until September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Tidal, an exhibition to honour our coastline, the power of the sea and all its gifts to us. Until July 31. Call Jane Digby on 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain bike Park to awesome Waterfall three on a longer hike. Easy hike available for beginners. Meet at the restaurant. Call David at 071 122 3183.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. For more information, see their Facebook page.

St Cyprians Church Hall, Umbilo: (today) The South African National Society will hold their monthly meeting at 1.30pm for 2pm where SANS chairman Dr Graeme Fuller will present a series of video clips relating to significant events during the life of Queen Elizabeth. Entrance members R30 and visitors R50. Denis Hurley Centre: Mo(u)rning: A public vigil on July 9 at 4pm to remember and reflect on the collective trauma experienced in KwaZulu-Natal over the last two years: from Covid-19, the devastating floods, to civil unrest. An invitation to artists, the public, people of all faiths and none, to meet and mourn collective and individual losses. KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: Night at the Museum on July 15 from 5pm. Live snake shows, archaeological excavation, invertebrate identification, San Hunter Gatherer display, specimen dissection, interactive scientific games. Warm snacks, coffee and popcorn on sale. Tickets R50 from webtickets.