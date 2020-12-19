Supa Dupa show for children of all ages

Puppet mistress Miriam Erasmus is back with a rollicking singalong show for children aged “4 to 400”, at the Rhumbelow this week.

Much-loved puppets Suzy, Granny and Christopher Crocodile are back in the Supa Dupa Christmas Puppet Show that gets into the spirit of Christmas and “all its loving, giving thoughts,” says Erasmus.

Trained as an opera singer, Erasmus is South Africa's "Queen of Folk". From being part of the '60s Folk Revival to the present day, her crystal clear voice and imaginative guitar accompaniments have kept her at the top of the folk world. As Miriam Backhouse, in the ’70s she was established as England’s “First Lady of Folk”, having starred at many folk clubs and festivals including the prestigious Cambridge and Edinburgh Festivals.

Her songs, on the album Over Africa, about the pastoral beauty, history and troubles of her adopted land, have become classics, listened to worldwide. She also plays the viola.

This year, Aunty Mim, as she’s affectionately known, has Suzy visiting Granny for Christmas Eve, and, as the evening progresses, Granny tells her all about the many Christmas traditions.