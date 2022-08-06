Super line-up for Women’s Month

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. I heart Market: (today) On the lawns at Moses Mabhida Stadium from 8.30am to 2pm, the market is a chance to meet the artists, crafters and artisans who have created their wares with love and care, and to relax in the sun and try out the delicious culinary fare. Free entrance & dogs allowed. See [email protected]

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) The province’s premier antiques show with more than 25 traders offering an array of antiques and vintage to suit all pockets. From the seriously grand to the fun and quirky. Lower level La Lucia Mall on August 7 from 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Catch the dance drama Amawethu at the Playhouse today. Shows Playhouse, Drama: (today) Amawethu tells a human a story of reclaiming who we are as people in our cultures and customs. At 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: (today) Sarafina, South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. August 6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-17 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: In Bublé - Songs We Love, Anthony Stonier pays an elegant tribute to the singer. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Also at Northlands on August 13 at 7pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Feel The Difference ‒ The Yazoo Show stars Colin Peddie and Marion Loudon paying tribute to one of the most influential duos in pop history. August 12-13 and 19-20 at 7pm, August 14 and 21 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in Marriage for Dummies. Comedy Playhouse, Drama: All Woman Comedy features KZN’s premier comedians Jailoshini Naidoo, Lisa Bobbert and Annie Botha on a roller-coaster ride of fun, clean comedy. August 13 at 2.30pm/ Tickets R120 from webtickets. Talloula, Botha’s Hill: Husband and wife duo Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert star in Marriage for Dummies for anyone brave enough to take on life’s ultimate challenge. Food court and drinks on sale. August 11-12. Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

The Women in Concert programme takes in some of KZN’s best-loved artists. Music Westridge Stadium: (today) The Durban Imbokodo Jazz Festival celebrates the women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956. From 2pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Morningside: (tomorrow) Jazz on my Lawn ‒ Naresh Veeran creates a perfect winter Sunday afternoon by sharing his Essenwood garden with musicians, picnic lovers and fans of live music. Veeran will perform solo on flute and saxophone against a customised studio backing sound he put together for the event. At 1.30 pm. Limited tickets at R120 from 082 376 0799. Eden College, Glenwood: Choir Colab sees school choirs coming together to celebrate their music with performances from Eden College, Danville, Durban High School, St Henry’s, Maris Stella and Glenmore Primary. August 10 at 6pm. Tickets R20-R100 from webtickets.

Playhouse, Drama: Women in Concert features female artists including Ami Faku, Xolile Mncwango, Berry Trytsman, Xolisa Dlamini with poetry by Siphokazi Jonas and Thando Fuze. MC is Stacey Norman and directed by Ralph Lawson. August 12 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: The Durban City Orchestra will perform a programme of classic and romantic pieces conducted by Charl van der Merwe on August 21 at 3pm. It includes Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Dvorak’s Czech Suite, Ballade for Flute and Orchestra by Carl Reinecke with soloist Tony Hind and excerpts from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto with soloist Wesley Lewis. Tickets R150/ R120 pensioners and students from Quicket. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Members exhibition ends tomorrow.

The Green Gallery: (today) New oils and watercolours by Kim Pereira, Justine Stead, Andy Anderson, Shirley Brandon and Maureen Dixon and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a memorable large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Sistas pays tribute to the courageous women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the apartheid regime’s extension of Pass Laws for black women. The exhibition encourages the sharing of stories, creating dialogue, bridging our cultural and gender differences, and connecting us humans all the more. Until October 2. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691.

AmmaZulu Gardens & Sculpture Precinct: (today) Acclaimed award-winning artist and sculptor Robin Moodley has created a new solo exhibition in two parts, entitled: Time in Space and Time in Memory which is at AmmaZulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof, with the second instalment opening at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood on August 12. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Honey Trails – drive Old Main Road, almost to Inchanga police station. Easy hiking, pay R30 entrance for views over the entire area. Pizzas after at Hayways. Call David 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. For more information, see the centre’s Facebook page. Kloof & Highway SPCA: (today) Durban Home Brewers and friends bring back “Ales for Tails” – a fund-raising home brew and spirit festival for the SPCA. This is the first year back since lock down. More than 30 home-brewed beers and spirit mixers to taste, live music, kids and pet friendly, street food stalls. Tickets R50 to R120 on webtickets.