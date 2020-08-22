Tenors sing in Women’s Month concert

Durban - KZN’s classical musicians are keeping the music going with a series of live streams designed to uplift and inspire audiences starved of live performance. In a special Women’s Month commemoration concert on Sunday at 5pm I Grandi Tenori will perform a selection of popular arias and songs Join leading Durban tenors Kananelo Sehau and Mlindi Pato, accompanied by Sanele Mkhize on piano, as they perform operatic favourites such as Salvatore Cardillo’s Core’ngrato, Giacomo Puccini’s Che’ella mi creda and Recondita armonia, Giordani Cecilia Bartoli’s Caro mio ben, as well as the Lord’s Prayer. I Grandi Tenori is a trio from Durban founded in 2011, and comprises three lyric tenors Ayanda Fitwell Zwane, Sehau and Pato. The group is led and directed by Kwazi Mhlongo and performs under the music directorship of Mkhize I Grandi Tenori thank the Ikusasa LeAfrika Foundation. Luke and Megan Holder, Jacobus Van Heerden and Hilton College for their help with organising this concert.

Catch the live stream on the I Grandi Tenori Facebook page. Donations for ticket prices also accepted.

Classical pianist Christopher Duigan is performing live twice a week from his Pietermaritzburg home every Wednesday and Saturday evening at 6pm.

Saturday nights, billed as concert nights, showcase the big flashy and dramatic pieces of the concert repertoire, while Wednesdays, billed as piano hour, take on a more intimate selection, often around a theme, exploring music perhaps we have heard less often, or music that may have influenced or drawn from the pieces we know so well. Duigan has also used this opportunity to showcase some of his own compositions while also playing the pieces that inspired them.

Catch the live streams, and donate for tickets at his Music Revival page www.musicrevival.co.za or on his Facebook page

The Independent on Saturday