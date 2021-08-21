That’s Entertainment

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) From 6.30am to 12.30pm. A fun, safe family outing in the country. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957. Dolos on Point: The Side Hustle market hosts a night market on August 26 from 5pm to 8.30pm. Live music and the vintage shop and restaurant are open with a special menu. Call Gabby on 078 583 5517.

Dolos on Point: The Durban Vintage Market brings an array of fabulous and quirky items from yesteryear on August 28 from 10am to 3pm at 5 Southampton Street. Parking at uShaka. Marion Loudon, Liesl Coppin and Lisa Bobbert are the Glitter Girls at the Rumbelow in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Barry Thomson & The Reals present Hot August Night, a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Loft: (today and tomorrow) Kamphoer, with South African theatre legend Sandra Prinsloo, is based on a true story of Susan Nell's unspeakable ordeal during the Anglo-Boer War where she was raped and left for dead. She qualified as a psychiatric nurse and 16 years later during World War I, her path crosses with one of her rapists. Today at 2pm and 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R100 at Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) The Glitter Girls, starring Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppin and Marion Loudon in a formidable femme de force at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: Nongogo, written by Athol Fugard, is set in a shebeen outside of Johannesburg in the 1950s, focussing on the life of a shebeen queen who was once a prostitute. August 28 at 6.30pm, and 29 at 3pm and September 3 at 6.30pm and 4 at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Northlands: The Golden Days of Springbok Radio, starring Frank Graham, brings to life many of the characters from famous drama and comedy shows. August 29 at 3.30pm. Tickets R160/ Northlands Bowling Club Members R130 from Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Seabrookes Theatre: Award-winning mentalist and magician Brendon Peel takes you on a journey of the mind in Smoke and Mirrors. September 3 and 4 at 7pm, September 4 at 2pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Seabrookes Theatre: Enter a wild and wacky journey into ADHD from Aaron McIlroy. September 7-19 at 7pm, or 3pm on Sundays. Tickets R160-R180 from Webtickets. Felix Hlope brings his one-man-show Husband 102 ‒ Semester 2 to Durban. Comedy Talloula, Botha’s Hill: Aaron McIlroy promises an afternoon of laughter in The Best of Aaron McIlroy on August 28. Tickets R350 from Webtickets include a meal. Cash bar. Bring your own picnic blankets and chairs. Lunch at 12.30pm, show starts at 2pm.

Riverside Hotel: Women’s Month comedy evening with Cyril Basker, Jem Atkins and Annalakshmi on August 28 at 7pm. No under 18. Tickets R130 each from Webtickets. St Anne’s Guesthouse, Durban: Laughter in the Garden stars Mo Vawda with eight of his funniest friends in an outdoor comedy event. 26 High Road, Durban on September 4 at 7.15pm. Tickets R120-R150 from Webtickets Liberty Towers: Felix Hlophe stars in a one-hour comedy show Husband 102 ‒ Semester 2, looking at love, marriage, kids, parenting, in-laws, exes, missteps, fights, sex, and everything in between. 214 Dr Pixley Kaseme Street, September 6-8 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets.

Simthandile Mtolo performs in An Afternoon with the Ladies at Dolos on Point Music Puddles Cottage, Kamberg: (tomorrow) The Midlands Trio present music for oboe, bassoon and piano at 11am and 2pm. Maggie Deppe (oboe), Ilse Myburgh (piano) and Charl van der Merwe (bassoon) will perform an eclectic programme. Strict Covid protocols. Tickets R120 include a cup of coffee and biscuit. Bookings Agnes Jerman on 082 683 1583 / [email protected] Dolos on Point: An Afternoon With The Ladies is a fun filled music show with a local line up of “feel good” performances from Zoe Masuku, Noni Muso, Nomkhosi Mazibuko, Shiella Da Bluenote and Simthandile Mtolo. August 27 at 4pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: The Playhouse Company present an evening of magnificent melodies celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. August 28 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

Art KZNSA Gallery: Terra Fragmented by Nindiya Bucktowar ‒ an immersive three dimensional clay installation. Also opening is We’re oClay by the Ceramics Society of Southern Africa KZN region. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Featuring Hussein Salim’s works that are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) Celebrate Women’s month with new paintings by Nicolle Pletts and many other female artists. Also bronzes by Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: Away hike this weekend but at 2pm on August 29 hike the Westville Conservancy trails from Westville Country Club, an easy 6km for beginners. Afterwards beer and an early supper at Waxies. Call David at 0726150559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. The Umgeni Steam Railway is up and running between Kloof and Inchanga next weekend. Events Centre for Creative Arts: JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience celebrates its 23rd and second digital edition from August 24 to September 5. The festival takes Border Crossings as its theme. Jomba! is free via the website, www.jomba.ukzn.ac.za or subscribe to the JOMBA Youtube channel here: https://www.YouTube.com/Jomba_Dance