The band plays on

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) A fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm with all Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. AARON McIlroy delves into the fantastical world of learning disorders with ADHD at the Seabrookes Theatre. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Burning Love ‒ Elvis stars Doug Weich as Elvis with Evan Cullum on keyboards and backing vocals, Paul Cassells on drums, Jason Andrew on bass guitar and David Knott on lead guitar. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) The Gee Jays ‒ Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon ‒ present Unlocked. After more than a year of lockdown, running out of booze and ciggies, missing friends and family, dealing with fake news, corruption, social distancing and the “new normal”, it’s time to break the shackles and have some fun. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Wild and wacky journey into the fantastical world of learning disorders with ADHD from Aaron McIlroy. Until September 19 at 7pm, or 3pm on Sundays. Tickets R160-R180 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Barry Thomson & The Reals present Hot August Night, a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond at 2pm. Tickets R160. Also at Northlands on September 18 at 6pm. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: Seven Ways To Say Goodbye, choreographed by Lliane Loots in collaboration with The Flatfoot Company, involves eight dancers who explore different human relationships during a global pandemic, where self-isolation and social distancing is practised. September 17-18 at 6.30pm, September 18-19 at 2.30pm. Tickets R70 from Webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: The Awakening ‒ Rebirth is a contemporary dance collaboration with the Phakama Dance Theatre (KZN) and Moving Into Dance (Gauteng). September 17-18 at 6.30pm, September 18-19 at 2.30pm. Tickets R70-R100 from Webtickets. Roy Couzens Theatre, Westville: Westville Boys’ High School and Westville Girls’ High School present Crazy Carousel, an intimate evening with Jaques Brel. Directed by Steven Stead, musical direction by Roland Perold, and choreographed by Simone Mann. September 23 to 26 at 7pm; on Sunday 6pm. Two tables of four, and 21 tables of two. No single ticket bookings will be accepted. Tickets R120 from Webtickets.

COMIC Simphiwe Shembe entertains with his unusual dance moves at Jokers Corner. Comedy Rooftop BBQ, uMhlanga: Jokers Corner Comedy Picnic features Simphiwe Shembe, known for his dance moves, and his funniest friends. September 26 at 1pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets, R250 at the door. Music Westridge Tennis Stadium: The March Into Spring Fest features an array of artists from different music genres, Including Lungi K, Lisa B, Nqobile Gumede, Vista, GT Squared, EmKat and DJ Catziko. Also artists and crafters selling their merchandise, and food stalls. September 18 from noon. Tickets R100 from Webtickets, R120 at the gate. Umhlathuze Sports Grounds, Richards Bay: uMhlathuze Soul & Jazz Experience features Freddie Jackson singing his hits like All I Ever Ask, Rock Me Tonight, You Are My Lady and others. He will share the stage with other South African artists and international artist Howard Hewett. September 18 from 4pm. Tickets R200-R1400 from Webtickets.

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present The Midlands Trio: Maggie Deppe (oboe) Charl van der Merwe (bassoon) and Ilse Myburgh (piano) in a varied programme that includes two French trios composed for oboe, piano and bassoon. Sunday September 19 at 3pm. Tickets R100 (members) R120 (non-members). Prebooking essential from [email protected] or call 071 505 1021 (Keith) or 083 253 7935 (Bernice). St Michaels on Sea: South Coast Soul Session is a lifestyle event for jazz and soul lovers to enjoy soothing sounds with the diverse sounds of old school music. September 24 from 10am. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. A WORK from Clive van den Berg’s exhibition, Remembering, at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA Gallery: Remembering, an exhibition by Clive van den Berg, who held his first solo exhibition at KZNSA gallery in 1983. At that time, much of Van den Berg’s work looked at the violence of nationalism. These themes continue to serve as rich areas of interest for Van den Berg returning to the very place where much of this inquiry began. Walkabout with the artist and curators today at 11am. Until October 10.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Lisa-Jane Hamlin is a Durban photographer who has become known for her wonderful black and white images of our indigenous trees. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) Spring fever is everywhere with a new selection of floral paintings in fresh and bright colours by artists Nicole Pletts, Janine Jollands, Val Wilson, Shirley Brandon and Nicky Firth. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Phezulu Crocodile Safari Park on the Old Main Road, Drummond. Hike at the edge of Valley of a Thousand Hills among giraffe, wildebeest and impala. R30 entrance. Call David at 072 615 0559.