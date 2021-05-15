The heavyweights hit Durban

Markets

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). Open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Great selection of antiques, vintage and retro decor and collectibles. Jewellery, silver porcelain and interesting treasures from yesteryear. From 9am to 5pm at the uMhlanga Centre, Ridge Road. Call Rod on 084 548 0366.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. All Covid protocols and strict social distancing in place. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Every Wednesday from 8am to noon in Autumn Drive, Prestondale. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957.

Jonathan Roxmouth stars in We’re Still Standing ‒ An Elton John Cabaret in Spite of Covid.

Shows

Playhouse, Drama: (today) Refugees, directed by Jerry Pooe, tells of a journey that reflects personal stories expressing pain, sadness, soul searching and hope told through movement, song, images, narration and physical theatre. Final show at 7pm. Tickets R50 on Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) In Anthony Fiddles as Candida Burns!, Anthony Stonier celebrates 25 years since he agreed to appear in Durban’s first “adult” pantomime. The show was Sinderella and he played one of the Ugly Sisters, Candida Burns. He has appeared in all the adult pantomimes since. He looks back at the fashions, the fads, the foolishness, and the fun in this quarter century. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) The Gee Jays present Love Shack starring John Didlick, Grant Bell and Marion Loudon. Starts at 7.30pm also in Pietermaritzburg on May 23 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Rhumbelow, Durban: Jonathan Roxmouth stars in We’re Still Standing ‒ An Elton John Cabaret in Spite of Covid for four shows from May 21 to 23, including a Saturday matinee. He will be singing, playing and having a ball in front of a live audience once more. Tickets R180 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: Dead Legends, starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders, in a tribute to some of the late greats. May 21-22 at 7.30pm, May 23 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

PJ Powers is performing at Sugar Rush Park, Ballito

Music

Playhouse Opera: (today) The Themba Mkhize Jazz Experience will see Themba Mkhize share the stage with his son Afrika Mkhize and Nokukhanya Dlamini at 7pm. Tickets R100 at Webtickets.

Alliance Francaise: (today) Legendary singer, songwriter and guitarist Madala Kunene teams up with composer Lerato Lichaba, founder of tUrban Village in a concert at 6pm. Joining them are Makhweyana, Phumelele Bengu and Ntomb’Yelanga Nabalimi and on vinyl DJ KBZL.Tickets R100 at the door. Call 073 460 8143

Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music features international operatic soprano Nozuko Teto, supported by tenor Wayne Mkhize and the 10-member Voices of Angels, a boys ensemble from Inanda, accompanied by Pretoria pianist Paul Ferreira at 3pm. Tickets: R100 members, R120 non-members, R20 students must be prebooked from [email protected] or call Keith on 0715051021.

Amphitheatre, Botanic Gardens: (tomorrow) The KZN Youth Orchestra in a programme of popular classics, film music and some local South African tunes at 11am and 1pm. Bring picnic hampers. Tickets R100, R75 for pensioners and scholars, from Rosie on 0791029156 via WhatsApp.

Playhouse, Opera: Award-winning vocalist, composer, writer Mbuso Khoza presents a selection of afrocentric music in iJadu Le Afrika. Khoza is accompanied by the 16-voice acapella group, The Afrikan Heritage Ensemble. May 21 at 7pm. Tickets R80-R100 at Webtickets

Sugar Rush Park, Ballito: Pop diva PJ Powers will perform on May 24 from 1pm. Sugar Rush Park offers beautiful open grassed areas, kids zones, fully stocked bars, food stalls and much more. Tickets Adults R140, kids 6-12 R80, Kids U6 R20 from Webtickets.

Philiswa Lila will exhibit her show, Skin, Bone, Fire: The First Album at the Durban Art Gallery at the end of the month.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Making Marks is an exhibition of drawings and mixed media works from the estate of Andrew Verster. The exhibition will include a selection of oil paintings on loan from Durban collectors and will offer a complete overview created by Verster during his extensive career. Until June 13.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Featuring works by Hussein Salim which are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) Paintings by Makiwa Mutomba, Char Kraus, Nicolle Pletts, Penny Brown, Pam Benporath, and Sue Whitmore, and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Tatham Art Gallery: (tomorrow) St John South Africa hosts a photographic exhibition to promote its work in the field of eye care and the impact this had on the lives of everyday South Africans until May 30. The exhibition features 32 photographs by David Prior with accompanying narratives which tell a personal story. Free vision screenings on May 22-23 and 29-30. Gallery open Tuesdays to Friday from 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 2pm.

Durban Art Gallery: Winner of the prestigious 2018 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award, Philiswa Lila will exhibit her show entitled Skin, Bone, Fire: The First Album at the Durban Art Gallery from May 27 to July 25.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm enjoy the Historical City Centre hike. Meet outside the Point Yacht Club at 2pm sharp. Cost R30 for Cathedral tower access. Pub supper afterwards. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Events

Alliance Francaise: Cine club this week takes La Vie Scolaire or School Life, a critically acclaimed award-winning teen comedy drama written and directed by Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir. May 19 at 6pm. Pizza, popcorn and drinks on sale.

Bat Centre: KZN Poetry Fest provides local poets with a platform to showcase their talent, and develop aspiring poets. May 22 at 1pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Denis Hurley Centre: Guitar classes organised by the UKZN School of Music start again on May 22 at the centre. Music theory from 9am-10.15am; guitar workshop from 10.30-11.45am (bring a guitar if you have one) No need to book. Parking behind Emmanuel Cathedral for R25.

