The hills come alive for Valentine’s Day

Durban - WHAT better way to enjoy a Valentine’s weekend than with an outdoor morning concert of fine music in a spacious garden in the heart of the Kamberg Valley in the Midlands.

Four of Durban’s top musicians − Maggie Deppe (piano and oboe), Cathy Peacock (trumpet), Sabine Baird (flute and sax) and Nigel Fish (cello) − have all missed performing while in lockdown, so jumped at the chance of creating a Valentine’s weekend pop-up concert.

The eclectic programme includes: the haunting theme from Cinema Paradiso (E Morricone), the lively Libertango (A Piazzolla), Prince of Denmark’s March / Trumpet Voluntary (Jeremiah Clarke), Trumpeter’s Lullaby (L Anderson), Polonaise and Badinerie (JS Bach), Meditation for Thais (J Massenet), Modjadji (John Walton), Lonehill Creek Spring (M Hyde), Taurus the Bull (Garry Wilkinson) and Danza Alegre (M Moszkowski).

Maggie Deppe is a piano and oboe tutor at the Deutsche Schule Durban and is currently studying church music in Halle, Germany. Cathy Peacock is sub principal trumpet with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, KZN Youth Orchestra tutor and conductor and leader of Platform Jazz. Sabine Baird plays principal flute with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra and is a flute teacher at the Deutsche Schule Durban; and Nigel Fish has been a member of orchestras in Durban, Cape Town and Aachen, Germany. At present he is a cello teacher in and around Pietermaritzburg.

The performances take place today and tomorrow at Puddles Cottage, Vaalekop Valley, Kamberg Road, Rosetta at 11am. Tickets are R120 which includes juice and snacks but are limited to 45 people. Masks to be worn at all times. To book, call Agnes Jerman at 082 683 1583 or email [email protected] Bring a sun hat and picnic blanket.