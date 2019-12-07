The Independent on Saturday's team on a mince pie tasting test, from left, Ziyanda Mgandela, Lindsay Slogrove, Thabiso Goba, Tashni Bridgmohan, Tanya Waterworth, editor Mazwi Xaba, Frank Chemaly and Duncan Guy. Pictures: Shelley Kjonstad (ANA)

Durban - Fruity, boozy, spicy, yummy. What would the Christmas season be without delectable and fattening little morsels like mince pies? The Independent on Saturday sat down to do the ultimate tasting test to help you put the best pies on your Christmas table. And our eight panellists didn’t mince their words. Comments ranged from lead-heavy and rock hard to melting moments.

Last year’s winner, Checkers, didn’t quite crack the nod this year, with the judges split between Pick n Pay and Woolworths for the 2019 crown.

And the winner is Woolworths with a score of 75%. Second was Pick n Pay and third Food Lovers Market. Well done.

The judges tasted all the pies blind, wrote their comments without team collaboration and scored each pie out of five. So it was possible for each mince pie to score 40.