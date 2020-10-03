Theatre opens with furry fun

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - A light romantic comedy is in store for theatre lovers with the new production Sylvia at Seabrooke’s Theatre, Durban High School, as it reopens its doors to audiences. A KickstArt production, directed by Greg King, the play has been described as “absurdly funny” and “an evening of furry feel-good theatre” featuring some of Durban’s most well-loved actors. It’s all about Greg, who is on the brink of a mid-life crisis, but then he finds and falls in love with adorable stray, Sylvia. Greg’s wife is not happy and, as it turns out, Sylvia is no ordinary dog. Speaking to the Independent on Saturday this week, King said that as theatres reopen, the company wanted to choose a production that would appeal to a wide audience. “We are excited to be welcoming audiences back to the theatre. For our re-opening production, we had come up with two possible titles, one was moving but serious, while Sylvia is light and funny which we thought audiences would enjoy given the present circumstances we are all in.

“The play was first written and performed in the States with Sarah Jessica Parker playing the part of Sylvia and it has been a popular title with various theatre companies around the world,” said King.

Sylvia will be played by National Arts Festival Gold Ovation winner, Cara Roberts, who will be joined by Bryan Hiles, Liesl Coppin and Peter Court, who designed the costumes, while the set design is by King.

“It’s a romantic comedy, it’s absurd and unusual and we are hoping it’s going to be great fun. The whole thrust of the show is how we humanise our animals and it’s ‘feel-good’,” said King.

The production is suitable for all ages from 12. It does contain some strong language.

All Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place with 50 seats available for each show.

The show will start on October 23 and will run every Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2.30pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 2.30pm and 6pm until November 1.

Tickets for unreserved seats can be booked at Computicket for R150. Unreserved seating (to book WhatsApp King at 0835442006) will be allocated at the door in adherence with Covid-19 protocols.

Independent On Saturday