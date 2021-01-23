There are things to do during lockdown

Markets Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) This relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School reopens tomorrow from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place and strict social distancing. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. Concerts and Shows Music Revival: Pianist Christopher Duigan online, live-streaming on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm. Duigan has performed more than 80 concerts since March over lockdown. Free, but donations are welcome. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 083 4174473. View at the Music Revival website www.musicrevival.co.za or on www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan. Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: (today) Barry Thomson and The Reals perform Cold Fact — Rodriguez, a tribute to the album from an unknown artist in 1970 who became a huge phenomenon in South Africa. All Covid-19 protocols adhered to and attendance limited to 50 people. Show times have been amended to suit curfew. Today at 4pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 Poster for the DUT graduate exhibition Complacency-20 at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA Gallery: Features the exhibition Complacency-20, the Durban University of Technology graduation show. The exhibition looks at the Covid-19 pandemic and its path of mayhem, sorrow and a deep-seated sense of uncertainty about the future and how the art world had to confront the painful realisation of being regarded as “not essential”. This exhibition can be viewed by appointment only. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: Sunday, January 31, hike Highstakes at Cato Ridge. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle ride: A relaxed cycle ride every Tuesday at 9am on Durban's promenade. Meet at Mini Town car park for an interesting and safe cycle with a great group of people. Free. Call Ian at 083 675 2125

Phezulu Safari Park: The park is open 8am to 4.30pm and offers a 4×4 Segway experience through the park. For 30 minutes, R140, one hour R240 and a two-hour guided game reserve tour R600. Call 031 777 1000 or e-mail [email protected]

Education

First Aid e-learning: The Order of St John in South Africa is introducing an innovative 18-hour first-aid course which combines the theoretical component of First Aid Level 1 with a classroom-based practical hosted at St John training centres across South Africa. For more information, see http://www.stjohn.org.za.

Dante Alighieri: Learn a new language: choose between more than 15 languages including Italian, German, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Russian with native speakers in settings ranging from beginners to advanced. The society offers online certification, flexible scheduling and personalised lessons as well as IEB and Cambridge preparation and assessment. Call 073 852 2482

Film

Alliance Française de Durban: The 11th edition of the MyFrenchFilmFestival, the world’s first online French-language film festival, features 10 films organised around themes that reflect the diversity and vitality of French-language cinema. The online festival runs until February 15. The programme includes: Adolescentes by Sébastien Lifshitz, Camille by Boris Lojkine, Enormous by Sophie Letourneur, Felicita by Bruno Merle, Working Girls by Frédéric Fonteyne and Anne Paulicevich, Heroes Don’t Die by Aude Léa Rapin, Josep by Aurel, Just Kids by Christophe Blanc, You Deserve a Lover by Hafsia Herzi and Burning Ghost by Stéphane Batut. Three feature films are presented out of competition: Kuessipan by Myriam Verreault, Madame by Stéphane Riethauser and Orpheus by Jean Cocteau. See myfrenchfilmfestival.com

Books

The Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit Project: vendors are selling a wide variety of bestsellers, new novels, vintage fiction, non-fiction, autobiographies, children’s literature, Christian books and more – many of them out of print and no longer available in mainstream shops. Vendor sites: Kagiso is in Durban Botanic Gardens, Vusi is at Berea Centre, Dawid is at KZNSA Gallery, Bongwa and David are in the centre of town, Mxolisi is outside the Denis Hurley Centre and at the Emmanuel Cathedral on Sundays, Richard and Khanyi are at Hyper by the Sea on weekends.Vendors also visit the vicinity of the Workshop and St Paul's church.

