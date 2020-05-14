Things to do around the garden this month

Divide your garden into sections and try to complete at least one task each day.

Remove all the plants from an area, turn over the soil with a fork and rake level. If you have compost and fertiliser, this is the time to add it to the soil. Take the plants you have removed and split and divide them. Examples would be agapanthus, tulbaghia, crassula and dietes. By splitting these plants, you not only get more plants to work with but also it is healthy for the plants to be divided and replanted. If you have a selection of, say, 10 different plants, then this is also a time to put the plants back in different combinations, creating new interests in your garden. Once planted, water well. Luckily, we have had some rain this past week, so gardens and gardeners are happy.

If you have a large lawn, this is one way to get some exercise. I have been cutting my verge twice a week, so it is one happy lawn. The growth will start to slow down as the days get shorter and the weather cools but keep cutting at least once a week until the beginning of June. Do not cut too short as a thick healthy lawn will ensure a deep root system. Just remove the ends of the grass to reduce the stress on the lawns.

Prune shrubs and trees that are overgrown. This allows you to keep the plants in shape and to a size that fits your garden. My garden is due for a big prune because many of my shrubs are way too big and look untidy. Pruning stimulates growth so once you have cut back the shrubs, remove all the weeds and growth under them, and, if you have some compost and fertiliser, this is a good time to spread it around the root base. If you don’t have any compost, then get some leaves you have raked up and place them around the root ball. This reduces weed growth, keeps moisture in the soil and keeps the roots warm.

Many of the flowering trees, shrubs and groundcovers would have finished flowering and are now full of seed. Collect this seed and if you have some seedling trays, fill them with soil and sow them. It is fun to grow your own plants. If you have succulents then take cuttings and place them in trays and wait for them to produce roots. Once roots have been formed, you can transplant these into your newly created gardens.