Things to see this week

Markets Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) The relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School opens from 10am to 2pm with all Covid-19 protocols in place and strict physical distancing. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Durban Vintage Market: Fun, quirky, vintage and retro apparel, decor and homewares, toys and collectables on sale at the The Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, on Saturday, February 27, from 9am to 2pm. The Side Hustle Market, a monthly farmers and producers’ market offering a wide range of local products is on at the same time. Catch pianist Zibusiso Makhathini in his AfriCanva concert online. Concerts and Shows Music Revival: Pianist Christopher Duigan online, livestreaming on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 6pm. Duigan has performed more than 80 concerts online since March last year. Free, but donations are welcome. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 083 417 4473. View at the Music Revival website www.musicrevival.co.za or on www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan. Rhumbelow Theatre: (tomorrow) The irrepressible Aaron McIlroy is A-Live at the theatre in a new one man show at 2pm. Only 50 patrons and all covid-19 protocols are observed. For tickets contact Roland at 082 499 8636. Luthuli Museum: Catch Durban jazz pianist, producer and electronic musician Zibusiso Makhathini in AfriCanva, a collective effort between visual arts and music. Makhathini worked with Sphephelo Mnguni and is accompanied by Dalisu Ndlazi on bass, Riley G on drums, Senzo Ngcobo on trombone and Thabo Sikhakhane on trumpet. Tickets are R30. See https://nationalartsfestival.co.za/

Art

KZNSA Gallery: Features the exhibition Complacency-20, the Durban University of Technology graduation show. The exhibition looks at the Covid-19 pandemic and its path of mayhem, sorrow and a deep-seated sense of uncertainty about the future and how the art world had to confront the painful realisation of being regarded as “not essential”. This exhibition can be viewed by appointment only.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition of wildlife bronzes from one of South Africa’s most renowned sculptors, Dave Tomlinson, whose pieces are found in collections across the world. Featuring Tomlinson’s real love: birds sculpted in bronze. Call 031 303 8133.

The Gallery, Ballito: A new art collective entitled Contagious Creativity offers KZN artists and creatives a space to exhibit in a pop up gallery curated by artist Jane Digby. Expect a wide range of arts, design, creative writing and music, paintings, drawings, print, mixed media, photography, sculpture, multi-media, fashion, furniture, an award-winning architectural project, woven ware and a few installations. Open 9am to 5pm until March 9

Stepping Stone Studios: In Finding Beauty, Inspiring Hope, artist Laurie Glenny finds the beauty in ordinary surroundings, in the unexpected, the overlooked and mundane, in a collection of landscapes undertaken since the lockdown started. To view the exhibition call Glenny at 084 206 1345 or Greg at 083 946 9094.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the new Umfula trail at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, and enjoy the waterfalls and cascades of this awesome new testing trail. Afterwards, enjoy an early supper at Umfula Café. Entrance R30.Call David at 072 615 0559.

Umgeni Bird Park: The park is open every day from 9am to 3pm with all Covid-19 protocols in place and a limit of 250 guests. The free-flight bird show is suspended but the park is situated in 3.5 hectares of lush tropical landscaping that houses an ever-increasing collection of more than 800 birds from 200 species. Some species are the only representatives of their kind in Africa. Adults R64, Children under 12 R42 and pensioners R36. Call 031 322 5750

Education

Crocworld: Tune into Facebook Live videos every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am. Crocworld’s bird curator, Ryne Ferguson, will stream on Tuesdays, showcasing some of the centre’s latest additions – two recently hatched Marabou Storks. The raptor wing has also welcomed booted eagles, Eurasian eagle owls, Harris hawk and jackal buzzards. Every Thursday at 11am, newly appointed reptile curator, Wade Kilian, will give audiences insight into its creatures. Tune in via the Crocworld Conservation Centre Facebook page. The centre and café are open from 9am. Call 039 976 1103.

Self-Guided Tours: Walk the Historical Religious Buildings tour through Durban known for its mixture of religions and cultures where Christian and Muslim faiths exist alongside traditional African beliefs, and take in a number of beautiful mosques, churches and temples in a three-hour walk. Download the app "GPSmyCity: Walks in 1K+ Cities" from iTunes App Store or Google Play to your cellphone or tablet. The app turns your cellphone into a personal tour guide and its built-in GPS navigation functions guide you from one tour stop to next.

Catch the movie Maman Colonelle at the Alliance Francaise this week.

Film

Alliance Française de Durban: The MyFrenchFilmFestival features 10 films organised around themes that reflect the diversity and vitality of French-language cinema. The online festival runs until February 15. This is the 11th edition of the festival which has presented more than 250 films, with about 54 million views across more than 200 territories in the world. The programme includes Adolescentes by Sébastien Lifshitz; Camille by Boris Lojkine; Enormous by Sophie Letourneur; Felicita by Bruno Merl;, Working Girls by Frédéric Fonteyne and Anne Paulicevich; Heroes Don’t Die by Aude Léa Rapin; Josep by Aurel; Just Kids by Christophe Blanc; You Deserve a Lover by Hafsia Herzi and Burning Ghost by Stéphane Batut. Three feature films are presented out of competition: Kuessipan by Myriam Verreault, Madame by Stéphane Riethauser and Orpheus by Jean Cocteau. See myfrenchfilmfestival.com.

Alliance Française de Durban: February’s Cine Club features African Documentaries. On February 10 at 5.30pm catch Maman Colonelle by Dieudo Amadi from the DRC. Colonel Honorine, of the Child Protection and Anti-Sexual Violence Unit, is transferred to Kisangani just before the victims of sexual violence from the Six-Day War between Rwandan and Ugandan troops, land in her office. It’s a new challenge for the Colonel who is determined to fight for the recognition and support of these forgotten women.

Books

The Denis Hurley Centre Street Lit Project: Vendors are selling a wide variety of best-sellers, new novels, vintage fiction, non-fiction, autobiographies, children’s literature, Christian books and more – many of them out of print and no longer available in mainstream shops. Vendor sites: Kagiso is in Durban Botanic Gardens, Vusi is at Berea Centre, Dawid is at KZNSA Gallery Bongwa and David are in the centre of town, Mxolisi is outside the Denis Hurley Centre and at the Emmanuel Cathedral on Sundays, Richard and Khanyi are at Hyper by the Sea on weekends.Vendors also visit the vicinity of the Workshop and St Paul's church.

