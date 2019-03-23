Prepping for the upcoming Curry Cook Off contest to be hosted at Springfield Retail Centre on April 6 are Shannon Dean, Ramola Makan, Zak Karim and Johan Schroeder.

Durban - The Great Curry Cook Off is here. This is your chance to prove that you are hot and spicy. Three contestants are each selected in three categories for the big cook-off on April 6 at Springfield Retail Centre.

They will be chosen for the originality of their recipes from thousands of entrants in three categories: seafood, chicken and mutton.

Contestants will have an hour to get the perfect curry to the table and to impress the judges.

If you have what it takes and you believe you cook the best curry in Durban, you need to enter the Springfield Retail Centre’s Curry Cook Off before Monday at 4pm.

Last year, presentation counted, with contestants presenting beautiful platters of food. There were gold-tinted rotis, a glass fountain cascading with prawns, and even pickles served in banana leaves. One team even made their own T-shirts.

In the inaugural event, Zora Bee Khan walked off with the seafood category with her delicious Goan-inspired crab and prawn curry, and inspirational speaker and author Hitesh Gef wowed all with his “Forgiveness Curry for Husbands”. It was paneer in a spicy tomato, onion and cashew nut sauce.

There was a “Klukking Good Chicken Curry” and a lamb curry with calabash.

The hot and spicy competition is open to amateur home cooks over 18. The competition is not open to professionals.

To enter, simply create an original recipe for one of the three food categories and complete the online entry form and upload your original recipe via the Springfield Retail Centre website.

All entrants should select their preferred category, title their dish (Madras Mutton, Cheeky Chicken, etc) as well as create a team name (The Incredibles, Red Hot Chilli Preppers, The Spice Girls, etc)

The entries will then be judged, and only three entrants will be selected per category for the final cook-off on April 6 at the Springfield Retail Centre.

Celebrity judges will be cookbook author Ramola Makan from Elba/Totai Appliances, Gordon Manuel, executive chef from the Endless Horizons group, Frank Chemaly, Independent on Saturday food critic and journalist, and Guy Gorrie, executive chef from The Royal Palm Hotel.

Entertaining the crowds will be one of Durban’s top comics, Masood Boomgaard.

All successful finalists will then go head to head to prepare their dish within the allocated time, with the help of one assistant of their choice and with ingredients supplied by the Food Lovers Market from Springfield Retail Centre.

Prizes up for grabs in each category include R5000 in cash and a two-plate gas stove sponsored by Totai for the winner. Second place will receive R2000 and R1000 will go to the team that comes third.

Closing date is Monday. For more information and a full list of Ts&Cs, please visit www.springfieldretailcentre.co.za