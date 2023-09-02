To market, to market

The Windermere Antique Fair is on this morning. Markets Windermere Antique Fair: (today) Awesome antiques and collectables including porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal, jewellery etc at the Windermere Centre, from 8.30am till 2pm. Call Helen on 084 241 0241. Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 community traders with fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Now held on the first Sunday of every month, features 25 dealers trading everything from antique to vintage, decor to collectables, jewellery to books. Lower floor La Lucia Mall from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366

Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, holds a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home grown produce. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

MAS Ballet Dancers, from left, Zibusiso Ntsele, Amber-Lee Africa, Georgia Ally, Lukhanyo Mkhize, performing “Polka Dot Fun!”. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Woodstock, starring Barry Thomson and The Reals ‒ Dawn Selby, Andy Turrell, Mali Sewell & Barry Thomson ‒ with guest performer Marion Loudon celebrates the 54th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock festival that changed music. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Siwela Sonke Dance Theatre and Mamela Nyamza are among the South African line-up for the 25th Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts until September 10. “(in)tangible heritages” is this year’s theme, and Jomba! honours South African Nyamza as this year’s Legacy Artist. Host of local and international guests, after performance talks, a series of free workshops and masterclasses. Tickets R80/ R50 (students, scholars, pensioners) or R350 for a full festival pass from Computicket. For more information go to https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/

Playhouse Loft: (today) Abangoni is a dance production follows a group of people who embark on a journey to connect with the lost spirit of ubuntu. At 2.30pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets. Tropical Nites Theatre, Wild Coast: (today) Award-winning comedian Carvin H Goldstone and friends at the newly revamped theatre. With him are Thami Dlamini, Spencer Govender, Anele Mgewu and Robby Collins. At 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Essence Cafe, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Andrew Hughes Live ‒ I Was Only Joking. Latest comedy show at 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Talloula Celebrations, Botha’s Hill: (today) Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert in Marriage For Dummies ‒ a survival guide for anyone brave enough to take on life’s ultimate challenge. At 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Rhythm and Dance features work from the teachers and students of the Royal Academy of Dance in KwaZulu-Natal. September 9 at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. ICC: Savanna Premium Cider presents global comedy heavyweight, the one and only Trevor Noah on September 9 and 10 at 6.30pm. Tickets from R202 at Quicket.

Japanese pianist Etsuko Hirose performs Schumann with the KZNPO this week. Music Playhouse Opera: (today) Soulful pop and love songs singer Nomfundo Moh in concert. At 7.30pm. Tickets R250-R450 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]. Playhouse Opera: The third and final concert of the KZN Philharmonic Early Spring Season on September 7 at 7pm sees the return of Daniel Boico to the podium for a programme featuring Prokofiev, Schumann, and Beethoven. Japanese pianist Etsuko Hirose performs Schumann’s A Minor Piano Concerto. Tickets from R103 at Quicket.

Playhouse Drama: Ndumiso Mzobe will be ministering live through his music accompanied by Oncemoresix, Londiwe ka Masondo Cele and Simphiwe Khumalo. September 9 at 6pm. Tickets R300-R500 from webtickets. St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill: Celebrate spring with the Durban Symphonic Choir, accompanied by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Naum Rousine. Enjoy Mozart’s Coronation Mass and a variety of songs from musicals, including My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Joseph, and a Paul McCartney medley. With soloists Robyn Gillespie, Stella Zakas, Mervyn Bartholomew, Sabelo Ngcobo and Billi-Jean Parker. September 10 at 3pm. Tickets: R120 (under 12s free) from Quicket or at the door. Station Hall, Durban: The Zulu Kingdom Choir presents the first Unity and Social Cohesion Concert sharing the stage with a stellar line-up of artists; Nombulelo Yende, Nonhlanhla Yende, Juan Burgers, accompanied by The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Msizi Mnyandu, Esayidi TVET College Choir, Mangosuthu University of Technology Choir and UniZulu Choir. September 17 at 3pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: The Past Meets the Future with Zawadi Yamungu (Nkosingiphile Mpanza) in concert to pass on the African sound from the old generation to younger generations. Features indigenous music renditions of umakhweyana, ugubhu, acoustic guitar and pennywhistle with a 6-piece band accompanied by three dancers and four backup vocalists. September 22 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The 23rd annual Isicathamiya Competition takes place on September 23 and 24 at 6pm. The festival ends on the morning of Sunday September 24 with prize giving. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Art KZNSA: Studio Ping Pong is a collaboration between Georgina Gratrix and Cameron Platter points sharing ideas as they ping-pong back and forth in the studio. Me, You, Us in the Park Gallery is a collaboration between artists Gumada and Nxumalo who share their activism. Both until September 10

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Vibrations uses art and music to raise spiritual vibrations. Until October 1. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to two waterfalls on the Skeleton Trail. Afterwards an early supper and drinks at Giba Graze. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Caluza Sports Centre, Pietermaritzburg: (today) The Zelbert Food and Wine Festival gives a platform for vendors and food business owners to give people a chance to taste different cuisines and wines. From 3pm. Tickets R100-R350 from webtickets.