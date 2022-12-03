Triumph of hope

This is a fascinating insight into the lives of “hillbilly rednecks”, a term hated by the folk who people this story.

Told by a boy named Demon Copperhead, it’s a modern-day story of poverty, child abandonment and the opioid crisis in the heart of Appalachian country.

Demon, sucked into foster care at 11 years old, is resourceful and smart. He and his foster friends must learn to survive ‒ many in cruel underworlds ‒ in a place with few mercies.